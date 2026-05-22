Wellhistic Announces Expanded Mission to Support Women Facing Hormonal Imbalances Nervous System Dysregulation and Invisible Illness

From Personal Health Crisis to Wellness Brand

Wellhistic has announced its continued expansion as a luxury wellness brand focused on supporting women experiencing hormone imbalances, nervous system dysregulation, chronic fatigue, emotional overwhelm, and invisible illness through root cause wellness education and herbal supplement systems.

Founded by Carola Le-Wriedt, the company was developed from years of personal health struggles involving PMDD, PCOS, endometriosis, chronic anemia, Lyme disease, Dysautonomia/POTS, anxiety, and hormonal collapse.

Before launching the company, Le-Wriedt spent years searching for answers after reportedly consulting more than 51 doctors across multiple countries. During the most severe stages of her illness, she experienced fainting episodes up to 13 to 15 times per day and eventually became wheelchair bound while continuing to receive “normal” lab results and recommendations focused primarily on symptom management.

Instead of accepting long term survival mode as her future, Le-Wriedt began studying functional medicine, herbalism, endocrinology, Traditional Chinese Medicine, nervous system regulation, and bioenergetic medicine to better understand the physical drivers behind chronic symptoms often dismissed as stress or anxiety.

“I didn’t build Wellhistic from trends. I built it from fighting to get my life back,” said Carola Le-Wriedt, founder of Wellhistic.

Hormonal Dysfunction Became the Foundation for a Broader Mission

One of the defining elements of Le-Wriedt’s journey involved years of severe hormonal dysfunction. For more than a decade, she experienced debilitating PMS and PMDD symptoms, including anxiety, emotional instability, migraines, painful cramping, heavy bleeding, exhaustion, and menstrual cycles lasting up to 12 days.

According to Le-Wriedt, those experiences fundamentally changed how she understood emotional and mental health.

“My PMS was never just PMS. It was one of the biggest reasons I realized anxiety and depression can be deeply physical,” she said.

That experience later inspired the development of Hormone + PMS Support, which has become one of Wellhistic’s most recognized formulas. Originally created for her own recovery and later incorporated into client protocols through her telehealth work, the formula contributed to the development of what the company now refers to as the Wellhistic Method.

The approach focuses on addressing multiple interconnected systems simultaneously, including hormones, cortisol, gut health, blood sugar regulation, sleep, inflammation, emotional wellness, and nervous system balance, instead of treating symptoms individually.

The company states that many women experiencing burnout, anxiety, mood swings, exhaustion, and emotional instability may be facing deeper physiological stress patterns rather than isolated emotional conditions alone.

“Hormonal balance changes everything, including energy, mood, relationships, and how safe someone feels inside their own body,” Le-Wriedt said.

Wellhistic Expands Beyond Supplements Into Education and Emotional Wellness

In addition to supplement systems, Wellhistic has continued building educational resources focused on non toxic living, nervous system support, detoxification practices, emotional wellness, and root cause health education.

The company also supports women through courses and emotional healing content designed to address identity, comparison, emotional resilience, and self worth. One such course, When Envy Became Medicine™, explores emotional healing through lived personal experiences and reflective wellness practices.

Le-Wriedt says the emotional component of healing remains central to the company’s mission because many women silently navigate chronic symptoms while attempting to maintain normal daily routines.

“So many women are functioning through invisible suffering while still being told they’re fine,” she said.

The emotional philosophy behind the company is reflected in a phrase Le-Wriedt includes in company communications:

“To your Invisible Battles & Unseen Strength.”

According to the company, the phrase was inspired by years of silently managing chronic illness while appearing outwardly functional. It has since become a defining message within the Wellhistic community.

“Healing is not only physical. Women need emotional support, education, and community too,” Le-Wriedt added.

A Root Cause Wellness Model Focused on Women’s Health

Today, Le-Wriedt serves as a Functional Diagnostic Nutrition Practitioner, Bioenergetic Practitioner, Herbalist, Certified Lyme Specialist, and HeartMath Practitioner.

Through Wellhistic and The Holistic Detox®, she has worked with women internationally who are navigating hormone imbalances, chronic fatigue, nervous system dysregulation, Lyme disease, gut dysfunction, burnout, and emotional overwhelm.

The company states that its long term mission is to help reshape conversations around women’s health, particularly for women who have spent years feeling dismissed or told that severe symptoms are “normal.”

“Women deserve more than survival mode,” Le-Wriedt said.

As conversations around hormonal health, burnout, nervous system regulation, and women’s emotional wellness continue gaining visibility, Wellhistic aims to contribute educational resources and wellness systems centered around root cause support and integrative healing approaches.

About Wellhistic

Wellhistic is a luxury wellness brand founded by Carola Le-Wriedt that focuses on root cause wellness support for women experiencing hormone imbalances, nervous system dysregulation, chronic fatigue, burnout, emotional overwhelm, and invisible illness. The company combines herbalism, functional wellness education, nervous system support, and clinically inspired supplement systems designed to support full body wellness. Through Wellhistic and The Holistic Detox®, the brand provides educational resources, emotional wellness support, telehealth services, and wellness formulations focused on women’s health. More information is available at Wellhistic and The Holistic Detox® . And socials through Instagram Wellhistic Instagram , Carola LeWriedt Holistic Detox Instagram , The Holistic Detox® Tiktok and YouTube: Wellhistic YouTube . You can email directly to Carola@theholisticdetox.com .