Avium Documents 794% AI Traffic Growth as Agency Launches for Speakers and Executives

Avium , a personal brand visibility agency, launched this month with a track record already in place. Founder Benas Leonavicius spent the past decade working as an independent search strategist with keynote speakers, published authors, C-suite executives, and company founders before formalizing the practice into a dedicated agency.

Across more than 36 client engagements, Avium has documented a 794% year-over-year increase in AI-referred traffic. The figure reflects a shift already visible across corporate hiring, event planning, and executive search. Buyers, meeting planners, and corporate decision-makers increasingly use tools like ChatGPT and Perplexity to identify speakers, consultants, and executives. These systems surface names based on structured online presence and documented authority. Professionals who have not built that infrastructure do not appear.

“Right now, somebody is asking ChatGPT for a recommendation,” said Benas Leonavicius, Founder and CEO of Avium . “Whoever AI recommends, those are the people that are going to get a meeting. The gap between real-world authority and online presence is costing experts conversations they never knew they lost.”

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Avium builds what it calls an integrated visibility engine spanning search engine optimization, AI search visibility, LinkedIn strategy, YouTube content, and podcast placements. The agency’s position is that AI search visibility now depends on signals across all of these channels simultaneously. Experts currently appearing in AI search results are those who have been building across multiple platforms for years. Each channel reinforces the others: search drives discovery, LinkedIn builds trust, YouTube compounds authority over time, and podcast placements extend reach into audiences a client would not otherwise access.

Client results from the pre-launch period illustrate the approach. Bestselling author and organizational psychologist David Burkus went from ranking poorly for the core topics his books address to page one across his primary keywords, with traffic continuing to grow month over month. The agency also generated 921,000 Google impressions for a Harvard-affiliated keynote speaker whose website had been stagnant for years, a 5x increase in organic traffic for a leadership speaker, and 165 ChatGPT citations in under four months for a client starting from zero search presence. Other clients include Susan David, a Harvard psychologist and author known for her work on emotional agility, and Jay Baer, a marketing strategist and bestselling author.

“Credibility and visibility have always been separate problems,” said Benas Leonavicius , Founder and CEO. “AI has made that gap more costly to ignore.”

Avium works with a small number of clients at a time and is selective in who it takes on, focusing on professionals committed to long-term brand building rather than short-term results. New client inquiries are open at avium.vip .

About Avium

Avium is a personal brand visibility agency for keynote speakers, book authors, C-suite executives, and company founders. The agency builds integrated visibility systems spanning SEO, AI search optimization, LinkedIn, YouTube, and podcast placements to help established professionals get discovered, trusted, and booked. Avium was founded by Benas Leonavicius, an SEO strategist with over 10 years of experience in the expert and speaker niche. The agency is headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, and serves clients globally.