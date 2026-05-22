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Net Branding Limited Updates AI Marketing Company to Prioritise AI Mentions

ByEthan Lin

May 22, 2026

Auckland, New Zealand, May 22, 2026 – Net Branding Limited, a digital marketing agency based in Auckland, announced today an update to its AI Marketing Company product to reflect the evolving landscape of online business visibility.

The update recognises that while search engine ranking remains essential, being mentioned by AI-driven platforms like ChatGPT, Gemini, or Google’s AI Overview has become critical for businesses to gain consumer trust and engagement.

The company noted that historically, achieving a number one ranking was considered the ultimate goal for online marketing efforts. However, in 2026, securing that top position is now viewed as just the entry point. The true challenge lies in being cited or referenced within AI-generated responses that consumers increasingly rely on when making purchasing decisions.

Net Branding Limited explained that when AI platforms name a business within their answers, it serves as a form of recommendation that pre-establishes trust with potential buyers. This shift means that businesses must focus not only on achieving high rankings but also on becoming part of the trusted “citation circle” that AI models draw from to answer queries.

The updated AI Marketing Company product is designed to help clients navigate this new dynamic by enhancing their online presence in ways that increase the likelihood of being referenced in AI outputs. This approach aims to bridge the gap between search ranking and AI citation, ensuring that businesses are not only found but also cited and trusted by prospective customers.

Net Branding Limited encourages businesses interested in adapting to this change to explore how the updated AI Marketing Agency product can support their visibility and credibility in an AI-driven marketplace. For more information or to schedule a consultation, interested parties can contact Net Branding Limited directly.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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