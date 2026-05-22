Consolidated Energy Holdings Announces Launch of Sovereign Energy Partners, a U.S.-Focused Direct Oil & Gas Investment Platform

Consolidated Energy Holdings (CEH), a UK-headquartered energy and natural resources group, announced the formal launch of Sovereign Energy Partners (“SEP”), its U.S.-focused direct oil and gas investment platform headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The launch marks the culmination of more than a decade of operational involvement in the U.S. energy sector, during which the group has been directly engaged in oil and gas drilling and development programmes across Texas, Louisiana, and Illinois.

Sovereign Energy Partners has been established to expand on that experience, providing accredited investors with structured access to upstream oil and gas opportunities across the United States.

SEP is designed to offer something the market has historically lacked: a platform that combines deep geological and engineering expertise with sophisticated capital markets and fund management experience. This integrated approach enables the company to evaluate, structure, and present assets with a level of rigour and transparency typically associated with traditional fund management.

The platform’s core belief centres on empowering the investor community through education. Rather than simply presenting opportunities, SEP is committed to equipping investors with the knowledge and framework to make informed decisions — from understanding how the asset class works to evaluating individual deal fundamentals. This investor-first philosophy, combined with a disciplined sourcing and vetting process, is what the company believes sets it apart in a competitive market.

Sovereign Energy Partners will initially focus on working interest opportunities in proven U.S. basins, with an emphasis on experienced operators, sound well economics, and transparent reporting throughout the life of each investment.

“The launch of Sovereign Energy Partners represents a significant and natural extension of CEH’s long-standing presence in the U.S. energy market,” said Stephen Williams, Chief Executive Officer of Consolidated Energy Holdings.

“We have spent years building the relationships, expertise, and track record that underpin this platform. What we are bringing to market is differentiated, i.e. a genuine commitment to investor education, disciplined deal selection, and a transparent, value-added experience, where we believe accredited investors have typically to date been underserved. We are very excited about what SEP represents and the opportunity ahead.”

For more information, visit sovereignenergy.partners or contact the team at +1 (214) 831-7474.

About Sovereign Energy Partners

Sovereign Energy Partners is a U.S.-focused energy investment platform and subsidiary of Consolidated Energy Holdings, dedicated to providing accredited investors with access to direct oil and gas opportunities across the United States.

About Consolidated Energy Holdings

Consolidated Energy Holdings is a UK-headquartered energy and natural resources group with operational interests across the United States and international markets.