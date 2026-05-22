Plusco Australia announced the 2026 feature of Dr Hassan Varasi, Managing Director of Plusco Group including Plusco Tech Asia that is a technology firm operating in Asia. Dr. Varasi is also leading Plusco Ceramics, to highlight his academic background, business track record, patented product development, and customer service philosophy within the Australian tile retail sector. The announcement centers on Varasi’s role in shaping Plusco Ceramics’ long term operating model in Adelaide, where the company supplies tiles to both the public and building professionals while emphasizing product consistency, practical service policies, and accessible design support.

Leadership Shaped by Study and Experience

Dr Hassan Varasi’s profile combines formal academic study with hands-on commercial experience. As a holder of a Doctorate of Business Administration, he brings a management perspective grounded in research as well as operational practice. Plusco Australia stated that this combination has informed the company’s approach to decision making, customer service, and product selection in a competitive home improvement and construction market.

In addition to academic credentials, Varasi has co-authored two business books with Brian Tracy, a business author and speaker known internationally for work on leadership, sales, and performance. Plusco Australia said this experience reflects Varasi’s continuing involvement in business strategy and thought leadership beyond day to day retail operations. The company noted that his perspective has been shaped by both study and direct market participation, which has helped guide the development of customer service systems and inventory standards at Plusco Ceramics.

The company also referenced Varasi’s personal journey from a refugee background in Afghanistan to business leadership in Australia. According to Plusco Australia, that experience has influenced a practical and disciplined approach to work, resilience, and long term planning. The business said the story is relevant to entrepreneurs and business readers because it connects personal perseverance with commercial execution.

Product Innovation Across Multiple Markets

Plusco Australia said Varasi’s record of innovation includes patented product development recognized in several countries, including Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company described this as evidence of a broader commercial outlook that extends beyond one local market and reflects an understanding of how design, utility, and intellectual property can support business growth.

The announcement also pointed to international recognition of design concepts associated with Varasi’s work. Plusco Australia said that exposure to multiple markets has contributed to a broader understanding of customer expectations, design trends, and product positioning. In practical terms, the company stated that this perspective supports the curation of tile collections that balance appearance, durability, and suitability for different residential and commercial uses.

At its Gepps Cross showroom, Plusco Ceramics offers more than 6,000 products across categories such as kitchen, bathroom, living room, outdoor, pool, floor, wall, mosaic, porcelain, marble and stone look tiles, wall cladding, slabs, wet area products, and slip resistant surfaces. The company said this scale of selection is intended to support varied project requirements while maintaining a focus on consistent quality and price accessibility. Further details about the showroom, operating hours, and product categories are available on the company website .

Customer Policies Built for Long Term Satisfaction

A central part of the announcement is Plusco Australia’s emphasis on service practices designed to reduce friction for customers and builders. The company said its differentiator is a long term approach that treats customers as guests and aims to make the purchasing process more straightforward from selection through project completion. This includes in store hospitality, such as cafe quality coffee, and a practical policy for leftover materials after installation is completed.

Plusco Australia clarified that it does not promote unnecessary returns. Instead, the company encourages customers to bring back leftover surplus products after a job is finished. According to the announcement, Plusco Ceramics provides instant refunds on eligible surplus returns and does not rely on restrictive timing excuses or large post purchase fees that are often reported elsewhere in the market. The company said this policy is intended to reduce customer concern about ordering quantities for renovation and construction projects, where over ordering can occur to ensure color consistency and installation continuity.

Varasi said, “We believe that our customers should not only be happy when dealing with us but remain happy with our products for the rest of their life.” Plusco Australia said this statement reflects the company’s broader service philosophy, which places emphasis on lasting customer satisfaction rather than short term transaction volume.

Adelaide Showroom Expands Local Reach

Operating from 580 Main North Road, Gepps Cross, South Australia 5094, Plusco Ceramics serves customers across Adelaide, including North Adelaide, Port Adelaide, Glenelg, Modbury, Golden Grove, and surrounding areas. The company said its showroom model remains important because tile selection often requires in person review of texture, finish, scale, and color. To support that process, Plusco Ceramics offers one on one design consultations and free quotes.

The business also maintains digital channels that support customer research before a showroom visit. Its public presence includes Facebook and Instagram , where Plusco Ceramics shares product imagery and updates, along with customer review visibility through its Google business listing for Plusco Ceramics Tile Shop Adelaide. Plusco Australia said the company has received several hundred five star reviews, which it views as an indicator of service consistency and product satisfaction over time.

As part of the 2026 announcement, Plusco Australia also noted an aspirational industry objective connected to recognition for service and retail standards in the tile category. While no formal national award was announced in this release, the company said it continues to pursue benchmarks associated with being regarded among Australia’s leading tile retailers through operational consistency, customer care, and product range development.

Award Recognition for Excellence in Tile Retail Innovation

Plusco Australia has been recognized by Best of Best Review as the Best Tile Shop in Australia of 2026 , highlighting the company’s commitment to product quality, customer focused service, and innovation within the Australian tile and surface industry.

About Plusco Australia

Plusco Australia, operating through Plusco Ceramics in Adelaide, is a Tile and flooring Importer and supplier serving both the public and builders with a broad product range and a service model focused on consistency, practical support, and long term customer relationships. Based in Gepps Cross, South Australia, the company offers more than 6,000 tile and surface products for residential and commercial applications, including kitchen, bathroom, pool, indoor, and outdoor spaces. Plusco Ceramics also provides design consultations, free quotes, and in store support for customers across Adelaide and surrounding areas. Contact them through email: info@plusco.com.au