Matthias Lupri Announces “Myths of Semblance”

Matthias Lupri announced his solo exhibition, “Myths of Semblance,” now on view at TAG The Art Gallery in Boston’s SoWa Art + Design District throughout May. The exhibition presents a new collection of large scale oil paintings examining the relationship between perception, memory, emotion, and subconscious interpretation through abstract portraiture and immersive visual landscapes.

Known for his palette knife technique and expressive compositions, Lupri’s work blends elements associated with Abstract Expressionism, Figurative painting, Impressionism, and Minimalism. The exhibition reflects his ongoing exploration of how personal history and inner experience influence an individual’s understanding of reality.

The works featured in “Myths of Semblance” range in scale, with several canvases reaching nearly ten feet in height. Through layered textures, fragmented forms, and intuitive gestures, the collection encourages viewers to engage with themes connected to identity, emotional memory, and the unconscious mind.

From Music To Visual Art

Before pursuing painting full time, Lupri spent more than three decades working as a touring and recording jazz musician. His background in improvisational music continues to shape his creative process and visual language.

According to Lupri, many aspects of jazz performance directly influence his approach to painting, including rhythm, layering, spontaneity, and responsiveness to emotional movement. This connection between music and visual art became increasingly important as he transitioned into painting after an extensive career in music.

Lupri initially explored photography, filmmaking, and writing while searching for a new creative outlet. Painting eventually became the medium through which he felt most connected to artistic expression. He later identified palette knife painting as a defining turning point in his development.

“I tried a palette knife and then that just clicked instantly for me and I never looked back since,” Lupri stated.

His current process remains intentionally intuitive and improvisational. Rather than beginning with rigid structure, Lupri allows forms and themes to emerge naturally throughout the act of painting itself.

Exploring Perception And The Subconscious

A central focus of “Myths of Semblance” is the idea that perception is often shaped by emotional memory and subconscious narratives rather than objective reality. Lupri describes semblance not as deception, but as a surface through which deeper truths may gradually become visible.

This philosophical direction led Lupri to study the work of psychologist Carl Jung, whose theories surrounding archetypes, symbolism, dreams, and the collective unconscious became increasingly influential within his artistic practice.

“When I started doing this and discussing it with people, I was told this was somewhat in the vein of Carl Jung,” Lupri explained. “So I really went into a deep dive of his work, research, philosophies, psychology, inner work, and his own visual art.”

The influence of Jung’s ideas appears throughout the exhibition in the form of layered imagery, abstract figures, fragmented environments, and emotionally charged compositions that resist fixed interpretation.

Lupri has also researched and studied the work of several major twentieth century artists whose practices explored abstraction, emotional expression, and experimental composition. These influences helped shape his understanding of visual storytelling while allowing him to develop a distinctive artistic voice rooted in improvisation and introspection.

TAG The Art Gallery Exhibition

The exhibition is hosted by TAG The Art Gallery, located within Boston’s SoWa Art + Design District, an area recognized for its concentration of artist studios, galleries, and contemporary creative spaces.

Claudia Fiks, Director of TAG The Art Gallery, commented on Lupri’s work and artistic approach.

“In Matthias’s work, there is a rare balance between structure and freedom,” Fiks stated. “His paintings unfold like a conversation, layered, intuitive, and deeply personal.”

Alongside the exhibition, Lupri continues maintaining an active studio practice focused primarily on palette knife oil painting while also developing figurative works using brushes and mixed techniques. Commissions and ongoing gallery exhibitions remain part of his broader artistic practice.

The exhibition reflects Lupri’s continued interest in art as a process of reflection, observation, and self exploration. Through abstraction and emotional layering, “Myths of Semblance” examines how internal experiences shape external understanding and how meaning may remain both revealed and concealed within visual form.

Additional information about Matthias Lupri’s work, exhibitions, and studio practice is available throughhis official website . The artist also shares updates and exhibition material through Instagram .

ABOUT MATTHIAS LUPRI

Matthias Lupri is a contemporary oil painter known for large scale abstract portraits, inner landscapes, and palette knife compositions exploring perception, emotion, memory, and subconscious narratives. Born in Germany and raised in Canada, Lupri previously spent more than three decades as a touring and recording jazz musician before transitioning into visual art. His work combines influences connected to abstraction, improvisation, figurative painting, and psychological exploration. Additional information, exhibition updates, and portfolio material are available throughthe official website and across social platforms including Instagram . Media inquiries can be directed to matthias.lupri2@gmail.com .