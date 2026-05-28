Florida Broker Jack DeBrabander is Offering Complimentary Year-End Coverage Reviews for Families

Jack DeBrabander, a licensed insurance broker with Compass Health Consultants, has announced complimentary year-end coverage reviews for Florida households heading into the new plan year. The free consultations are aimed at families who suspect they are overpaying on a plan that no longer fits, workers who recently lost employer coverage, and residents approaching Medicare eligibility who are unsure where to start.

When people picture buying health insurance, they often picture pressure. A fast-talking agent, a limited-time offer, a plan signed before anyone fully understood it. DeBrabander is working to replace that experience with something quieter and more useful, one client at a time.

He works with families and individuals across Florida who want help making sense of their options without a sales pitch attached. He describes himself as a family man whose own interest in healthy, active living drew him into the insurance world after he saw how confusing and expensive coverage had become for ordinary people. That perspective, he says, shapes how he treats clients: as households trying to protect what matters, not as transactions to close.

Through Compass Health Consultants, DeBrabander can shop across a large roster of carriers and coverage types. His range includes ACA marketplace plans, Medicare, life insurance, dental and vision coverage, and group plans for businesses. Because the firm offers access to more than 180 carrier options and is licensed in 48 states, he can compare real choices side by side rather than steering every client toward the same policy. For Florida households, where a large share of residents buy their own coverage rather than getting it through an employer, that breadth often makes the difference between a plan that fits and one that merely exists.

The year-end review is built to be low-stakes by design. DeBrabander walks through the client’s current situation, what they are paying, what they are getting for it, and whether anything in their life has changed that should change their coverage. New baby, new job, a parent moving onto the policy, a prescription that the current plan no longer covers well. The review surfaces those mismatches before they show up as a surprise bill or a denied claim.

His process usually centers on a few practical questions: the doctors and hospitals a family wants to keep, the medications they take, and how much care they realistically expect to need over the coming year. From there, the comparison stops being abstract and starts being about that specific household.

What sets the approach apart, in his telling, is pace. Clients move at their own speed, and there is no cost to talk through the options. “If you’re looking for someone who will give you straight answers, not sales pitches, I’d be happy to walk through the best options for you and your family, at your pace,” DeBrabander says on his profile. The aim, he adds, is for clients to come away feeling “confident, informed, and protected” about a decision that affects their finances and their health for the year ahead.

The complimentary reviews are open to any Florida household, whether or not the client ends up changing plans. DeBrabander says a fair share of reviews end with him telling clients their current coverage is fine, and that the goal is to give people a clear answer either way rather than to manufacture a switch.

Appointments can be booked directly through his scheduling page, and he handles questions by phone and email for clients who prefer to start there. In an industry where the first contact often feels like the beginning of a sales funnel, DeBrabander is betting that a straightforward conversation, with no obligation attached, is the better way to earn a family’s trust, and their business.