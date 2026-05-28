Park Avenue Mental Health Counseling PC Marks Five Years Supporting High Achieving Professionals With Accessible Care

Park Avenue Mental Health Counseling P.C. , founded by Lauren C. Williams, LMHC, is celebrating five years in practice, marking a milestone that reflects both the growing demand for accessible mental health care and the evolving needs of today’s workforce. The anniversary highlights the firm’s continued commitment to supporting high-achieving professionals through evidence-based psychotherapy designed to address the complexities of modern life. As conversations around mental health gain momentum globally , Williams positions this milestone as an opportunity to reinforce the importance of timely and consistent care.

Over the past five years, Park Avenue Mental Health Counseling P.C. has built a reputation for working with individuals and couples navigating anxiety, trauma, and relationship dynamics. The practice operates through a fully virtual model, a structure that Williams explains was designed to meet clients where they are. She states that accessibility plays a central role in whether individuals seek and maintain care.

“People are more likely to follow through when the process fits into their lives. If someone can transition from work to a session without commuting, it creates consistency that supports real progress,” she says. This approach reflects a broader shift in mental health delivery, where flexibility and continuity have become essential components of effective treatment.

Williams explains that the firm’s work is grounded in a deeper understanding of how professional performance and psychological well-being intersect. Drawing from her clinical training and experience working with executives, entrepreneurs, and high performers, she emphasizes that stress rarely exists in isolation. “What I see consistently is that people are not just managing responsibilities. They are carrying unresolved experiences that shape how they respond to pressure, deadlines, and expectations,” she says. “When those layers are not addressed, stress becomes something much deeper than a temporary condition.”

This perspective informs the practice’s focus on identifying underlying patterns, including trauma triggers and learned behavioral responses that influence how individuals engage with both work and personal life.

Williams’ path to founding the practice reflects a career shaped by exposure to high-performance environments. Before transitioning into psychotherapy, she worked in law and software development, collaborating closely with executives and leadership teams. She explains that these experiences provided insight into the internal pressures that often remain unspoken.

“When you have been in those environments yourself, you understand the expectations, the pace, and the weight people carry. That context changes how you listen and how you approach the work,” she explains. This background continues to shape her approach, particularly in building trust with clients who operate under sustained levels of responsibility.

Her clinical foundation includes advanced graduate-level training and certification as a clinical trauma therapist, alongside specialized training in couples counseling. Williams explains that her work centers on helping clients uncover connections between present challenges and past experiences. She states that many individuals arrive with a clear sense of current stressors, while the underlying drivers remain less visible. Through a structured and collaborative process, she supports clients in developing awareness and strategies that enable long-term change.

“Many people are surprised by how much clarity they gain once they understand what is driving their reactions. It allows them to make decisions with more awareness and intention,” she says.

Williams also attributes her perspective to lived experience, noting that personal challenges contributed to her interest in psychology and reinforced the importance of empathy in clinical work. She explains that this combination of professional and personal insight allows her to meet clients without assumptions. She says, “There is a level of understanding that comes from having faced difficult experiences. It allows you to create a space where people feel supported as they process what they may not have had the opportunity to address before.” This emphasis on safety and understanding remains a defining element of the firm’s approach.

The practice has also evolved to address emerging and specialized areas, including adoption-related trauma, as part of a broader effort to expand its scope of care. Williams frames this growth as a continuation of her commitment to addressing complex experiences that are often overlooked. At the same time, she continues to work closely with professionals in leadership roles, noting that her background in building and leading a software company provides additional context for understanding decision-making under pressure.

She explains that shared experience can strengthen the therapeutic relationship. “Clients know they are speaking with someone who understands what it means to carry that level of responsibility. That creates trust and allows the work to move forward more effectively,” she says.

As the modern work environment continues to evolve, Williams highlights the increasing prevalence of stress that affects both mental and physical health. She explains that high-functioning individuals are often the least likely to recognize when support is needed, as they continue to meet external expectations while managing internal strain.

“There is a misconception that if someone is performing well, they must be doing well. In reality, many people are operating at a high level while feeling overwhelmed, disconnected, or exhausted,” she notes. This observation reinforces her view that proactive engagement with mental health care is essential, particularly for those navigating demanding careers.

Looking ahead, Park Avenue Mental Health Counseling P.C. emphasizes a continued focus on accessibility, relevance, and depth in mental health care. Williams views the five-year milestone as both a reflection of progress and a reminder of the work that remains. As awareness continues to grow, she encourages individuals to rethink how they approach their own well-being.