Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel Releases Research Claiming Mathematical Alignment Between Cosmological Data and Genesis

Dr. Nathanael-Israel Israel (Israel120.com) published new findings proposing a mathematical alignment between verified NASA cosmological data and the sequence of events outlined in the Book of Genesis. Following 12 years of research, the award-winning scientist and Science180 founder details these calculations in his newly released book, Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation.

A Methodological Approach to Cosmological Data

The core of Dr. Israel’s publication centers on a unique mathematical model applied to centuries of scientific observation and data verified by NASA. According to the author, the model was built to analyze the data without the built-in assumptions of standard scientific or religious frameworks.

After running the empirical data through this specific formula, Dr. Israel’s model produced the following timeline regarding the formation of the solar system:

Earth at 2.82 days

The Moon at 3.32 days

The Sun at 3.69 days

To keep the research completely transparent, the methodology relies strictly on public astronomical archives. This means any independent scientist, scholar, or reader can pull the exact same datasets to verify the math and track the timeline for themselves.

Alignment With Ancient Texts

Dr. Israel states that these figures closely mirror the chronological sequence presented in the Genesis account, which places the appearance of Earth on the third day, followed by the Moon and Sun on the fourth. The publication suggests that this specific mathematical output offers an alternative framework to several timelines currently referenced in mainstream cosmology. The findings are currently presented for independent peer review.

Full Findings Published in New Release

His book, Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation, is structured to present the complete calculation model, the data used, and the results. The book examines the universe’s timeline without assumed biases, compares ancient texts to modern observations, and derives conclusions solely from its mathematical model.

It is written for scientists, scholars, and general readers with an interest in either field. The work does not force a philosophical stance. Rather, it simply presents raw mathematical results and invites readers to interpret the evidence for themselves.

Availability and Media Contact

The “Boldest Scientific Formula of God and Creation” is available on Amazon, IngramSpark, and the official Science180 website.

Dr. Israel founded Science180.com and Science180Academy.com to extend this research into wider academic and public conversation. Through these platforms, research materials, course content, and commentary are accessible to anyone engaging with the science-faith intersection. In 2026, he received the “Best Scientist at the Intersection of Science and Faith” award by the Best of Best Review and the “Best Scientist Bridging Mathematics and Religion” by the Evergreen Award. These awards honor his work in creating mathematical models that integrate scientific reasoning with faith.

Research materials and publications are available at Science180.com/mediakit. For media interview requests, review copies, or speaking engagements, connect directly with the media team at science180prn@science180.com .