ElevenLabs Releases Music V2 Model That Switches Genres Mid-Track

The voice AI company ElevenLabs launched Music v2, a music-generation model that can switch genres mid-track and handle complex vocals and composition. The model allows artists to edit song sections independently, build songs by sections, and add non-musical sound effects while remaining cleared for commercial use.

Model Capabilities

ElevenLabs said Music v2 can move from opera to heavy metal and back, deliver fast rap without losing coherence, and add sound effects to tracks. The company also said the model performs more reliably across languages, lyrics, vocals, and arrangements.

Sectional Editing And Songbuilding

Artists can select a part of a song and recreate it using prompts without altering other parts of the track. Instead of only generating short clips, Music v2 lets users build a song by sections—intro, verse, chorus—and stitch them together.

Product Availability

Music v2 is available now on ElevenLabs’ ElevenCreative tool for marketing and branding teams, and on the ElevenMusic platform for creating AI-generated songs. ElevenLabs said availability on ElevenAPI will arrive soon. (Source: ElevenLabs)

Industry Context

The release follows ElevenLabs’ initial music model launch about 10 months earlier and comes amid a series of new models from other labs, including Google’s Flow/Lyria updates, Stability AI’s longer-track audio model, and Suno’s recent releases. Google added section-based editing, cover creation, and music-video generation features during its I/O developer conference. (Sources: ElevenLabs, Google, Stability AI, Suno)

Licensing And Commercial Use

ElevenLabs emphasized Music v2 is built on licensed data and cleared for commercial use so users can freely use generated tracks. The company positioned licensing deals as important given recent copyright litigation faced by other AI music startups, with major labels pursuing claims related to models trained on copyrighted recordings.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.