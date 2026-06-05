Uz2B Introduces a Different K-Beauty Experience to North America

Created by a brand founding director who grew up in the US while seeking better access to K-beauty, Uz2B prepares for its 2026 North American debut with the Triple Layer Cleansing Oil. The brand’s first product turns cleansing into a single skincare step through a sensorial three-layer formula, combining makeup removal and serum care in one.

K-beauty has become a global language of skincare. Yet for some consumers, especially those who watched the category grow from outside Korea, access to the right products, information and routines was not always simple.Uz2B, born from the desire to bridge that gap, is now entering the North American market.

The Korean beauty brand was created by a founding director who grew up in the United States, spending her childhood in California, adolescence in New Jersey, and college years in Illinois. Living across the West Coast, East Coast and the Midwest gave her a close view of how climate, lifestyle and local habits can shape different skin concerns She also became intimately familiar with the inaccessibility of K-beauty in a time before such products were easily available in US stores or online.

For Uz2B’s founding director, Korean beauty was not just a trend to follow. It was something she had once longed for as a consumer.Even as Korea’s beauty market expanded with a growing variety of formulas, textures, and routines, US shoppers struggled with limited information and product availability.

That experience left a lasting mark. After returning to Korea, she entered the beauty industry to build products shaped by what she had wanted herself: thoughtful formulas, engaging textures and routines that feel easier to understand.

The experience gave birth to Uz2B. The name comes from the phrase, “Because I Used to Be One of You.” It gives the brand a personal ethos in a crowded K-beauty market where products predictably echo one another in claims and formulation.

Rather than presenting as another fast beauty label, Uz2B positions itself as a consumer-informed option for shoppers looking for Korean beauty with a more personal point of view.

The brand’s first product, the Triple Layer Cleansing Oil, reflects that idea. The formula is separated into three layers – oil, serum, and water – and blends together when shaken. It is designed to remove makeup while conditioning the skin, elevating cleansing to a new level within an everyday routine.

That focus on cleansing matters as the North American skincare market continues to evolve. For many consumers, cleansing is no longer seen only as the step that removes makeup or sunscreen.

It is increasingly viewed as the first step of skincare, setting the tone for how skin feels after washing and how the rest of the K-beauty routine follows. Within that shift, cleansing oils and double cleansing have become familiar entry points into Korean skincare.

Uz2B describes its approach as “Conditioning while cleansing.” The serum layer of the Triple Layer Cleansing Oil contains exosomes, which helps reduce the tightness and dryness often associated with cleansing.

The product is intended to leave the skin feeling moisturized and balanced, rather than stripped and sensitive.For shoppers searching for a K-beauty cleansing oil, exosome skincare, or a makeup remover with a greater focus on skincare, Uz2B’s Triple Layer Cleansing Oil is a clear entry point with its multi-layer formula.

The brand’s upcoming lineup suggests that texture and a formula-first experience will remain central to its identity. Uz2B is preparing a PDRN bead serum inspired by salmon roe, with spherical beads designed to add a visual and tactile element to the increasingly prevalent PDRN skincare category.

A Upcoming future skincare line is planned around a bouncy, “shape-memory formula” a texture designed to return to its original form after absorption will contribute to a new experience in skin volume care.

Uz2B also plans to build direct communication with consumers through channels such as TikTok. The goal is to connect the founding director’s past experience as a US consumer seeking K-beauty with the current needs of American skincare shoppers, then reflect those insights in product development in Korea.

That approach positions Uz2B as a Korean beauty brand that listens to North American consumers while developing its K-beauty products at the source.

As Uz2B launches in the North American Market in 2026, it takes what K-beauty does best, advanced formulation and high skincare standards, and redirects it toward something more sensory, more intuitive, and more personal.

The brand begins with someone who once wanted better access, better guidance, and better choices in K-beauty.

Now, with the Triple Layer Cleansing Oil as its first product, Uz2B arrives as a Korean beauty brand built around texture, routine innovation, and a perspective shaped by someone who was once the consumer.

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