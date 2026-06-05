ICMS Property Degree Celebrates More Than a Decade of Shaping Careers and Building Futures

The Bachelor of Property (Development, Investment and Valuation) at ICMS is celebrating ten years since its launch, in which time it has built a powerful reputation – not just as a degree, but as a launchpad.

In an industry where experience matters as much as knowledge, ICMS made a deliberate choice more than 10 years ago to design a degree that doesn’t just teach property but immerses students in it. Today, that decision continues to pay off for students, graduates, and the industry itself.

The ICMS property degree is a story of consistency, credibility, and career outcomes that speak for themselves.

A Degree Built for the Real World

From day one, ICMS Bachelor of Property (Development, Investment and Valuation) students have been introduced to a model that sets them apart thanks to the Work Integrated Learning (WIL) program.

This isn’t an add-on; it’s the backbone of all ICMS degrees. Every degree student completes up to two trimesters of professional placements in an industry that interests them.

WIL is where lecture content meets live deals, where classroom theory meets client expectations, and where students begin thinking like professionals, not just learners.

For many students, this moment, stepping into the industry before graduating, is where everything changes.

Outcomes That Outperform

Over the past 10 years, ICMS hasn’t just delivered a strong student experience. It has also delivered measurable success for its students.

Based on ICMS internal graduate data from 2021 to 2025, students attain the following outcomes upon graduation:

96% overall employment

85% full-time employment

The data also shows that, from 2017 to 2025, an average of 88% of students secure employment within their respective fields.

These figures consistently outperform national averages for NSW, Management and Commerce graduates in recent Quality Indicators for Learning and Teaching (QILT) Graduate Outcomes Surveys.

But beyond the statistics lies something perhaps even more important: confidence.

Confidence that when students graduate, they are not starting from scratch; they are stepping forward.

Learning That Shapes Thinking

The ICMS Bachelor of Property (Development, Investment and Valuation) degree is designed to broaden perspectives as well as build technical skills.

Covering the subject areas of development, investment, valuation, finance, and law, it prepares graduates for a wide range of career pathways. It also teaches them how to think critically about the role property plays in shaping cities and communities.

This mindset – strategic, analytical, and commercially aware – is what employers recognise.

Careers That Progress

ICMS property graduates don’t just enter the workforce; they have opportunities to advance within it.

From global firms to boutique developers, ICMS alumni have built careers across every corner of the industry, with many progressing into senior roles at organisations.

A Community That Stands Behind Graduates

Beyond academics and outcomes, ICMS is known for something that can be harder to measure but is equally important: community.

Small class sizes, strong industry connections, and personalised support create an environment where students are known, supported, and challenged.

It’s one of the reasons why, in 2025, our graduation survey showed that 92% of graduates said they would recommend ICMS.

Many of those students had transferred from traditional universities in search of something different. They wanted:

more practical learning

more industry exposure

more career certainty

And they found it at ICMS.

A Proven Pathway

More than 10 years on, the ICMS Bachelor of Property (Development, Investment and Valuation) stands as a proven pathway into the industry.

It is a pathway defined by:

real-world experience

strong employment outcomes

industry relevance

a powerful alumni network

Most importantly, it is a pathway defined by results that last well beyond graduation. This is because, at ICMS, success isn’t just measured at the end of a degree – it’s measured in the careers that follow.

For more information about ICMS, use the contact details below: