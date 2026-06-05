Mimosa Royale Named 2025 RTD Producer of the Year and 2026 Best Flavored Wine Producer in California

Mimosa Royale, the certified women-owned and family-owned winery behind the World’s First Ready-to-Drink Mimosa®, is proud to announce a historic sweep of industry accolades. Highlighted by its recognition as the 2025 RTD Producer of the Year at the New York International Wine Competition and 2026 Best Flavored Wine Producer in California by the Evergreen Awards, the brand continues to dominate and redefine the ready-to-drink (RTD) flavored wine category nationwide.

These milestones underscore Mimosa Royale’s commitment to craftsmanship and innovation, further cementing its registered trademark as The World’s Most Awarded Flavored Wine®.

Creating and Leading a New Wine Category

Mimosa Royale was born from a practical challenge: the inconvenience of mixing traditional mimosas on the go. After a spilled mixture of sparkling wine and orange juice in the founder’s vehicle, Co-Founders Dr. Michel Rantissi and Dr. Jody Lynn Stafford set out to develop a pre-blended alternative that offered unparalleled portability without sacrificing flavor integrity.

“From the beginning, our goal was to create a premium ready-to-drink mimosa using real wine and real fruit juice,” said Dr. Michel Rantissi. “Mimosa Royale was developed to offer a true wine-based alternative within the growing RTD segment. We saw a gap in the market for a product crafted from premium wine, rather than water, malt, or neutral grain bases.”

The result is a meticulously crafted beverage that has prompted several international wine competitions to establish dedicated flavored wine categories to properly evaluate this new standard of RTD innovation. “Mimosa Royale literally blazed the flavored wine category that you see in all competitions now,” says Dr Jody Stafford, Co-Founder / CEO

Product Highlights Include:

● Premium Base: Crafted from a proprietary, lightly carbonated Muscat-blend wine.

● Real Ingredients: Blended with 100% real fruit juice with zero artificial colors, artificial flavors, or added sugars.

● Optimal Strength: 9% Alcohol by Volume (ABV).

● Dietary Certifications: Gluten-free and certified Kosher by the Orthodox Union (OU).

Unprecedented International Recognition

Mimosa Royale’s portfolio has achieved remarkable success across consecutive vintages and flavor releases. In addition to the 2025 RTD Producer of the Year and 2026 Evergreen Awards honors, the brand has secured a commanding presence on the global stage.

Recent triumphs include multiple Century Award 100-point recognitions at the 2025 PR%F Awards, alongside Best of Class, Best of Show, Double Gold, and Gold distinctions from the 2025 Sunset Magazine International Wine Competition. Since 2021, the winery has swept major events including the San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition, the Los Angeles International Wine Challenge, and the Winemaker Challenge, among others.

“This recognition reflects our ongoing commitment to creating premium ready-to-drink mimosas that delight consumers while setting industry standards,” remarked Co-Founder and Co-CEO Dr. Michel Rantissi. “Our focus remains on maintaining exceptional production standards while expanding responsibly. Recognition from respected international judging panels validates our commitment to quality within the RTD wine space.”

Customer reception echoes the sentiments of the judging panels, with consumer feedback consistently highlighting the brand’s unmatched flavor consistency, convenience, and premium drinkability as “the perfect start for a fun time.”

About Mimosa Royale

Mimosa Royale is a premium California winery and creator of the World’s First Ready-to-Drink Mimosa®. The company is proudly family-owned and holds official certifications from the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and as a Women-Owned Small Business (WOSB). Operating under strict quality standards, the winery maintains federal registration with the United States Food and Drug Administration.

Mimosa Royale is available in six signature flavors—Apple, Berry, Mango, Orange, Pineapple, and Watermelon—distributed in convenient, premium 355ml sleek canned formats.

To learn more, locate select retail partners, or purchase online, visit Mimosa Royale or follow them on Instagram , Facebook , and TikTok . Media inquiries may also be directed via email at Sales@DrinkMimosa.com.