Matthew Kerner of Kerner Law Group, P.C. Named Super Lawyers Rising Star 2026

Kerner Law Group, P.C. one of the Bronx’s most trusted personal injury firms, is proud to announce that attorney Matthew Kerner has been selected as a Super Lawyers Rising Star for 2026. This highly competitive honor recognizes outstanding up-and-coming attorneys who have demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and results on behalf of their clients. Matthew’s selection affirms his standing as one of the premier Bronx personal injury attorneys practicing today.

About the Super Lawyers Rising Star Recognition

Super Lawyers Rising Stars is an exclusive peer-driven designation awarded to no more than 2.5 percent of attorneys in each state who are 40 years old or younger, or who have been in practice for 10 years or less. The rigorous selection process evaluates candidates across 12 indicators of professional achievement, including verdicts and settlements, transactions, representative clients, experience, honors and awards, special licenses and certifications, position within the law firm, bar and professional activity, pro bono and community service, scholarly lectures and writings, education and employment background, and outstanding attorney nominations.

For a Bronx personal injury attorney to earn this recognition is a testament to sustained excellence and an unwavering commitment to the communities they serve. Matthew Kerner’s selection places him among an elite class of legal professionals whose work is making a measurable difference in the lives of injured New Yorkers across the Bronx.

About Matthew Kerner

Matthew Kerner is a dedicated advocate for victims of negligence throughout New York City and the greater Bronx area. Practicing at Kerner Law Group, he has built a reputation for aggressive, client-first representation in cases involving car accidents, slip and fall injuries, construction accidents, medical malpractice, and wrongful death. He combines meticulous case preparation with a compassionate approach, ensuring that every client feels heard, supported, and fiercely represented from the first consultation through the final resolution.

Matthew’s work as a Bronx personal injury attorney is rooted in a genuine passion for justice. He understands that an injury can upend every aspect of a person’s life — their ability to work, care for their family, and simply live without pain. That understanding drives him to pursue maximum compensation for each client, holding negligent parties and insurance companies fully accountable.

A Note from Managing Partner Stuart Kerner

Stuart Kerner, Managing Partner, Kerner Law Group states, “Matthew exemplifies everything we stand for at Kerner Law Group. He brings extraordinary dedication, sharp legal instincts, and genuine compassion to every client and every case. Being named a Super Lawyers Rising Star is a well-deserved recognition of the hard work he puts in every single day on behalf of injured New Yorkers. We are incredibly proud of Matthew and everything he represents for the future of this firm and for the Bronx community we have served since 1997.”

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To view Matthew’s Super Lawyers Rising Star profile, visit his official Super Lawyers profile .

As experienced Bronx personal injury attorneys, the team at Kerner Law Group handles a full spectrum of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents , pedestrian injuries, premises liability, construction site accidents, and wrongful death claims. The firm operates on a contingency fee basis, meaning clients pay nothing unless and until the firm wins their case.

If you are a victim of an accident and in need of experienced representation, schedule a consultation with the legal team at Kerner Law Group.

About Kerner Law Group

Since 1997, Kerner Law Group has been fighting for the rights of injured New Yorkers across Riverdale, Crotona Park, Pelham, and throughout the Bronx. For nearly three decades, the firm has been a trusted voice for accident victims and their families, delivering relentless advocacy and meaningful results. The firm’s deep roots in the Bronx community means that its attorneys are not just legal professionals — they are neighbors who understand the unique challenges facing Bronx residents navigating the aftermath of serious injuries.