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Alika Hope Announces Release of ‘Some People Are Homes’ Literary Book

ByEthan Lin

Jun 5, 2026

The Language of Emotional Cartography in Contemporary Literary Work

Alika Hope, an award winning performer, professor, television host, author, and arts advocate, has announced the release of her new literary work titled Some People Are Homes: 20 Reflections on Love, Loss, and Hope. The book is structured as a collection of interconnected reflections that blend personal essay, prose poetry, and narrative observation. It examines themes of grief, identity, resilience, and belonging through emotionally-grounded storytelling.

The release is positioned within Hope’s broader creative and academic practice, which spans higher education, performance, media, and community-based arts advocacy.

A Literary Exploration of Memory, Loss, and Human Continuity

Some People Are Homes is composed of twenty reflective pieces that examine how relationships and lived experiences shape personal identity over time. The work moves between memoir inspired writing and poetic reflection, focusing on the emotional imprint that people leave behind.

The book’s central idea considers how individuals function as emotional reference points throughout life, shaping understanding of love, loss, and survival. It situates personal narrative within broader cultural and human questions about connection and meaning.

Author Perspective on Emotional Presence and Connection

In discussing the conceptual foundation of the book, Hope reflects on the idea that relationships often transcend physical presence.

“Some people become places we return to emotionally,” says Hope. “This book is about the people who shape us, save us, break us, teach us, and stay with us long after they’re gone.”

This perspective informs the structure of the work, which emphasizes continuity between memory and lived experience, and explores how emotional relationships persist in shaping identity.

Academic and Artistic Background Informing the Work

Hope brings an interdisciplinary background to her writing practice. She serves as a Clinical Professor of Arts Administration at Wagner College in NYC. Her academic training includes an undergraduate degree from the University of Notre Dame and a graduate degree from Columbia University, with additional post-graduate work through Cornell University.

Her creative career spans opera, musical theatre, television, and live events across the United States. She has worked with organizations including Opera Philadelphia, Cincinnati Opera, and Bronx Opera, among others.

Hope’s work across the arts and media has earned national recognition, including a Gold Global Music Award, a Gold Mom’s Choice Award, a Creative Child Magazine Award, the Gold Presidential Volunteer Service Award, and the title of Ms. New England America 2019.

This combination of academic and performance experience informs the reflective and interdisciplinary nature of her writing.

The Ray of Hope Project and Community Engagement

Hope is also the founder of The Ray of Hope Project, a nationally recognized arts initiative focused on empathy, storytelling, and dialogue through music and spoken word. The program has collaborated with educational and cultural institutions across the United States and has reached more than 12,000 participants.

This background in community engagement contributes to the thematic focus of the book, particularly its attention to shared human experience and collective memory.

Publication Context and Availability

Some People Are Homes arrives in a cultural moment where conversations about emotional authenticity, healing, and human connection continue to gain visibility. The work does not present prescriptive conclusions but instead offers reflective space for interpretation and personal resonance.

The book is available in digital format through Amazon Kindle and in paperback.

The structure of the book also reflects a deliberate emphasis on fragmentation and continuity, allowing each reflection to stand independently while contributing to a larger emotional narrative. This approach mirrors the way memory functions, often resurfacing in non linear ways that connect disparate moments through shared feeling rather than chronology.

About Alika Hope

Alika Hope is a performer, professor, television host, podcaster, and author whose work spans arts administration, education, media, and advocacy. She is the founder of The Ray of Hope Project, an arts initiative focused on storytelling, empathy, and cultural dialogue. Her work integrates performance, scholarship, and community engagement across multiple platforms: visit her official website, Instagram or email her at rayofhopepress@gmail.com

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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