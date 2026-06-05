The New Front Line of Compliance: How Binance Uses AI to Stay Ahead of Financial Crime

Financial crime is evolving, and AI is accelerating that evolution. Scams are becoming more personalised, more scalable, and harder to detect. Deepfakes, impersonation schemes, phishing bots, and synthetic identities are no longer fringe threats. In 2025 alone, impersonation tactics surged 1,400% year-over-year across the industry as attackers used AI to automate and scale fraud, according to Binance Research.

For compliance teams across the financial industry, the implications are clear: traditional systems built on static rules and manual reviews are no longer sufficient on their own. The threat landscape has changed, and compliance systems must evolve alongside it.

At Binance, this shift has driven a fundamental rethinking of what compliance looks like in the AI era. The response is deep investment in AI-powered systems designed not just to react faster, but to anticipate, adapt, and intervene – at a scale that matches the threat.

Main Takeaways

Binance invests approximately $300M annually into its global compliance program, with compliance-related teams accounting for around 25% of the company’s global workforce.

More than 24+ AI initiatives and 100+ AI models now support compliance and risk operations across Binance.

AI increasingly powers everything from onboarding and scam detection to escalation routing, proactive intervention, and recovery efforts.

Building Compliance for the AI Era

Compliance is one of Binance’s largest operational commitments. By the end of 2025, compliance-related headcount reached approximately 1,500 employees – around a quarter of the company’s global workforce – backed by $300M in annual investment.

But headcount alone can’t keep pace with AI-driven threats. The real advantage comes from how effectively technology amplifies what those teams can achieve.

Today, Binance uses more than 24+ AI initiatives and over 100+ AI models across compliance and risk functions. These systems increasingly support the day-to-day mechanics of modern compliance – from onboarding and due diligence to scam detection, escalation routing, and anti-fraud monitoring.

Rather than replacing compliance professionals, AI increasingly acts as a force multiplier – helping triage cases, identify patterns across large datasets, and route higher-risk activity to human reviewers faster.

In Risk operations alone, AI systems now support more than 80% of anti-fraud and anti-scam decisioning workflows while assisting in approximately 45% of human review processes.

From Static Rules to Contextual Detection

Financial crime rarely looks obvious today. A suspicious transaction is no longer defined by a single large transfer or a flagged geography. Increasingly, risks emerge through subtle patterns – sequences of actions that appear entirely harmless in isolation but become meaningful when viewed together.

For example, in P2P environments, fund flows may initially appear completely legitimate. But when additional context is layered in – such as device signals, behavioral patterns, interaction history, or account activity – risks can become more visible.

Internally, systems such as Binance’s Strategy Factory help compliance teams continuously refine and optimize detection models as threat patterns evolve.

From 2025 through Q1 2026, Binance’s enhanced detection systems helped prevent approximately $10.53B in potential user losses – illustrating how modern compliance increasingly depends on contextual, AI-assisted detection rather than static rules alone.

Identity Verification at AI Scale

One of the fastest-moving frontiers in financial crime is identity fraud – and AI is at the center of both the attack and the defense.

Around 80% of attacks against Binance involve some form of KYC-related fraud, and the attack methods are evolving rapidly: from static image spoofing to deepfake videos, synthetic identities, and AI-generated documentation that can fool traditional verification systems.

To respond, Binance continuously evolves its Face Attack Detection and Liveness Detection systems to adapt to changing attack methods.

AI has also transformed operational efficiency. Compared to fully manual review processes, Binance’s AI-supported KYC systems – which combine automated analysis with human review – now operate at approximately 100:1 efficiency scale.

Instead of spending time manually reviewing static documents, compliance teams can increasingly focus on a more difficult question: whether the person behind an account is real, present, and acting legitimately in real time.

Recovery and Post-Incident Response

Modern compliance does not end once suspicious activity is detected. Increasingly, AI also supports investigations, recovery efforts, and post-incident response – while human teams remain central to user protection efforts.

In 2025, Binance conducted more than 36,000 voice calls to users identified as potentially at risk, combining AI-powered detection systems with direct human outreach and support.

Beyond prevention, Binance also works extensively to help recover lost or stolen funds. In 2025 alone, these efforts helped recover or freeze approximately $114M linked to external hacks, with an additional $60.2M recovered or frozen so far in 2026.

The platform also supports victims of scams. Across 2025 and into 2026, Binance recovered $17M in scam-related proceeds tied to Binance accounts belonging to more than 80,000 victims. During the same period, Binance processed roughly 1.28 million user appeals and successfully recovered $8.2B in cryptocurrencies that had been mistakenly sent by users.

Binance also continues to work closely with law enforcement agencies worldwide. Between 2023 and 2025, the company supported investigations that led to more than $715M in asset seizures.

Building AI Responsibly

As AI systems become more deeply embedded into financial infrastructure, questions around governance, oversight, and responsible deployment are becoming just as important as the technology itself.

In 2025, Binance implemented a global AI strategy aligned with emerging frameworks such as the EU AI Act and earned ISO 42001 certification for AI management and governance.

As AI capabilities continue evolving, maintaining strong governance, human oversight, and responsible deployment practices will remain a critical part of compliance operations across the industry.

Overall, Binance boasts a portfolio of 25 international certifications that collectively represent one of the most comprehensive security and compliance frameworks in the industry.

About Binance:

Binance is a leading global blockchain ecosystem behind the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and registered users. Binance is trusted by more than 310 million people in 100+ countries for its industry-leading security, transparency, trading engine speed, protections for investors, and unmatched portfolio of digital asset products and offerings from

trading and finance to education, research, social good, payments, institutional services, and Web3 features. Binance is devoted to building an inclusive crypto ecosystem to increase the freedom of money and financial access for people around the world with crypto as the fundamental means. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

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