NAORA Launches the World’s First Private Sailing Expedition Membership: A New Way of Living at Sea

There are moments in any industry when a genuinely new category is born. Not an improvement on what came before, not a clever repositioning of an existing concept, but something structurally different — something that requires the market to update its understanding of what is possible. For the luxury travel world, that moment has arrived. It is called NAORA.

NAORA is a membership-based sailing expedition founded by four Belgian adventurers. The concept is built around a five-year global journey aboard the Fountaine Pajot Thira 80 — an 80-foot luxury catamaran — spanning 183+ destinations and 45,000+ nautical miles. Members join anywhere along the route, leave when life demands it, and return as many times as their membership tier allows throughout the year. No booking references. No itinerary negotiations. No starting from zero.

The Problem That Nobody Named

At the very top of the travel market, luxury is broken — not in terms of service or quality, but in a more fundamental sense: every experience begins from zero. Every trip is an island. The resort does not know a guest on arrival. The charter boat carries no memory of previous visits. For a growing class of globally mobile, time-sovereign individuals — founders, investors, artists, and executives who have long since outgrown conventional luxury — this creates a persistent, low-grade dissatisfaction. More destinations are not the answer. Continuity, depth, and a world that compounds with every return: that is what has been missing.

NAORA was designed to be that world — a living system that remembers its members, deepens with every visit, and offers something the market has never been able to manufacture: genuine continuity at sea.

Not a Trip. Not a Booking. A Membership.

The language of NAORA is deliberately different from the language of travel. Members do not book a voyage. They join. And joining is the beginning of an ongoing relationship — with a vessel, a crew, a community, and a route that unfolds over five years and 45,000 nautical miles.

Membership is structured across three tiers. The Coastal tier offers approximately one week per year — an introduction to the NAORA world and the rhythm of life at sea. The Offshore tier provides approximately 40 days per year for those who return season after season to build lasting connections along the route. The Navigator tier, the highest access level, offers approximately 90 days per year with priority on route selection — a recurring lifestyle presence aboard that is closer to a second address than a holiday.

A one-time entry fee of €3,000–5,000 opens the door. Annual fees range from €9,000 to €59,000 depending on tier. Every membership begins with a personal conversation. There is no checkout flow and no availability calendar. NAORA does not sell seats; it selects members. The founding cohort is now forming, and the waitlist is open.

“I didn’t build NAORA because I saw a market opportunity. I built it because I knew this world existed and no one had made it accessible. — Sven Vervaert, Founder & Captain”

The Vessel: Built for Living, Not Racing

The NAORA experience is anchored aboard the Fountaine Pajot Thira 80 — one of the largest production catamarans in the world at nearly 24 metres in length and with a beam of over 11 metres. Six to seven private en-suite double cabins, expansive salons filled with natural light, wide teak decks, and a 340m² sail plan make the Thira 80 the antithesis of anything that feels like a cruise. A dedicated crew — a commercially licensed captain, a private chef, and a stewardess — is aboard at all times. Curated menus are provisioned fresh at each port. Diving, kitesurfing, paddleboarding, and exploration by tender are standard. What happens on board, and who is aboard, stays entirely private: NAORA does not tag, mention, or share images of its members.

A Route Designed Around the World’s Best Seasons

The NAORA route is not designed around tourism calendars. It follows trade winds, seasonal weather patterns, and more than 25 years of accumulated offshore sailing expertise — placing members in each region at precisely the moment when conditions, culture, and natural beauty are at their peak. The journey moves from the Mediterranean through the Atlantic and Caribbean, across the Pacific, through Southeast Asia, over the Indian Ocean, and back again. The Azores, the Maldives, Raja Ampat, the Society Islands, Patagonia, the Red Sea: these are not stops on a tourist trail. They are the places where the world is most itself. Navigator-tier members can influence route planning and access destinations that never appear on any published itinerary — because the NAORA team does not discover places. It returns to them.

The Founding Team: A Life Built at Sea

NAORA is built by four Belgian co-founders who share a life shaped by deep ocean experience, international mobility, and an intimate familiarity with the high-net-worth global environments their members inhabit. Founder and captain Sven Vervaert holds a Master Mariner licence up to 500 tonnes, GMDSS certification, STCW ’95 international maritime safety credentials, and a CMAS dive instructor qualification with over 2,800 dives. The ocean is not a backdrop for Vervaert — it is a lifelong practice. His three co-founders bring complementary depth: an international connector fluent in the world of founders and family offices across Europe and the Middle East; an adventurer with an expat background across multiple continents; and a builder experienced in structuring ventures, partnerships, and communities. Together, the team has spent 11 years across Southeast Asia, built local networks across three oceans, and sat at tables that most travellers will never find.

A Category of One

NAORA does not compete with cruises or charter operators. Its relevant competitive frame is the access economy — the world of Soho House, NetJets, and Pelorus — and within that frame, it occupies a position that no existing product has claimed. Private members clubs offer community without movement. Luxury travel networks offer experience without continuity. Fractional jet ownership offers access without depth. NAORA delivers all three simultaneously: maximum flexibility, maximum depth, and a community that compounds with every return.

A new category is being built. NAORA is positioned to define it. To learn more or to begin the conversation, visit www.naora.world.

About NAORA — NAORA is a membership-based private sailing expedition founded by four Belgian adventurers with 25+ years of offshore sailing expertise. The five-year global journey spans 183+ destinations and 45,000+ nautical miles across the Mediterranean, Atlantic, Caribbean, Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, and South Pacific. Membership tiers — Coastal, Offshore, and Navigator — offer flexible, recurring access to life at sea aboard the Fountaine Pajot Thira 80. NAORA is not a travel company. It is a new category of living. www.naora.world

Press Contact: hello@naora.world · www.naora.world · Photography and media assets available on request.