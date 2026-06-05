UK Theme Park Spy provides British thrillseekers with all the latest theme park news online

UK Theme Park Spy is pleased to announce it is offering British thrillseekers an easy and convenient way to get all the latest UK theme park news . The service provides regular updates on changes at major and minor theme parks throughout the country, ensuring readers are always aware and up to date on what’s going on in the sector.

Site creator and editor Lea Cookson said the following: “We want our readership to get all of the latest information on theme park news so they can better plan their adventures. We also highlight offers or deals that might be available at specific theme parks to make family and individual trips more affordable.”

The range of helpful items on UK Theme Park Spy is extensive. The website provides news by park, as well as featured articles providing more general information on related topics. The most reviewed parks include:

Alton Towers in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire

Flamingo Land in North Yorkshire

Great Yarmouth’s Pleasure Beach

Legoland Windsor in London

Paultons Park near Southampton

Blackpool Pleasure Beach in Blackpool

Chessington World of Adventures in Southwest London

Pleasurewood Hills in Great Yarmouth

Lightwater Valley in North Yorkshire

UK Theme Park Spy provides quick links to help people plan their trips, including ideas for family days out and information on ride closures and availability. It also goes deeper in featured articles, explaining, for example, what makes Wicker Man so popular at Alton Towers and the best theme park video games to play when parks are closed over the winter.

Finally, the site is a great place to get the latest information regarding events. Punters can read articles on upcoming late-night rollercoaster rides or planned fireworks displays. There’s also information on when specific rides will reopen and the numbers of thrill-seekers parks are expecting during peak seasons like February half-term and Mother’s Day.

For more information about UK Theme Park Spy, use the contact details below: