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Australian Swimwear Brand GUD Swim Brings Its Signature Clip-Front Bikini to the US After Surpassing $1 Million in Sales

ByEthan Lin

Jun 5, 2026

GUD Swim is expanding into the United States after generating more than $1 million in sales in less than three years after launch.

Founded in October 2023 by British-born Jazmin Green and Harriet Tomlinson, who met while living in Australia, the female-founded swimwear brand has grown from a side project into an international powerhouse, loved around the world.

At the centre of that growth is GUD Swim’s signature clip-front bikini, a design that has helped the brand stand out in one of fashion’s most competitive categories.

“The swimwear market is crowded, and a lot of bikinis look very similar,” said co-founder Jazmin Green.

“When we started GUD Swim, we wanted a design that felt distinctive but still timeless. The clip-front became that design. It’s the detail customers recognise immediately and the style they come back for.”

The clip-front design has become one of the brand’s bestselling styles and has been worn by cast members of Love Island All Stars and Made in Chelsea. The brand has also been featured in publications including Daily Mail, Heat and OK! Magazine.

While many swimwear brands are built around seasonal trends, GUD Swim focuses on timeless silhouettes, adjustable fits and premium materials designed to be worn season after season. Every piece is made using recycled Italian fabric derived from recovered plastic waste and manufactured in Bali. The brand also ships using plastic-free packaging and donates $1 from every order through its partnership with i=Change.

The United States has quickly become one of GUD Swim’s fastest-growing international markets, with customers discovering the brand through social media, online search and word-of-mouth recommendations.

“The US has become one of our most important markets,” said Green. “We’ve seen customers discover the brand, come back for a second order and then introduce their friends. Expanding our focus in the US felt like the natural next step.”

GUD Swim’s full collection of swimwear is now available to customers across the United States via gudswim.com.

About GUD Swim

Founded in Australia in 2023, GUD Swim creates premium swimwear designed to make women feel confident in what they wear. Known for its signature clip-front bikini designs, recycled fabrics and timeless aesthetic, the brand is loved across Australia, the UK, Europe and North America.

For more information about GUD Swim, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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