LuxAtolls Launches Maldives Pricing Index Spanning 129 Resorts

LuxAtolls, an Australia-based Maldives specialist, has launched the first open Maldives resort Pricing Index — a public dataset tracking transfer costs, meal plan premiums, and dynamic pricing across 129 resorts on the archipelago. The main finding of the project is that the advertised nightly rate is often only 40-60% of the real trip cost. The launch is positioned as a customer-transparency move that should make the destination more accessible to price-conscious travellers.

Currently, no equivalent public dataset for Maldives pricing exists at the portfolio level. Because of this, travel agents can’t always provide budget-conscious clients with accurate pricing information for their trip, leading many to cancel their plans due to uncertain costs. However, the LuxAtolls Maldives Pricing Index has already revealed several key data points, including that transfer costs vary 23-fold and that all-inclusive upgrades average a price increase of 158% above half-board.

Fortunately, travel agents can now set realistic client expectations end-to-end on day one using this tool. Customers that might have previously written the Maldives off as unaffordable can now use the tool to measure the real and hidden costs to get a more accurate estimate of the total outlay.

LuxAtolls founder, Tym Lewtak, said the following: “None of the components are individually opaque — operators all publish their rates. But no one had put them together in one place at portfolio level, so the all-in cost was historically hard for a traveller to model upfront. By publishing the structure of those costs openly, we let price-conscious travellers see what a Maldives trip really costs end-to-end. The counterintuitive result is that people who’d written the destination off as out of reach often realise the rate itself is reachable — it’s the cost components stacking up unexpectedly that put people off.”

The price index has already shed an enormous amount of light on how travel and hospitality pricing works in the country. It has found that over 65% of resorts offer three or more meal plan tiers and that transfer costs per adult round trip range from $85 to $1,950 for some private bundles, representing a 23-fold variance. LuxAtolls says that it will update the information in its pricing index database every quarter to keep pace with changes.

ABOUT LUXATOLLS

LuxAtolls is an Australia-based Maldives specialist booking and advisory site covering 129 resorts. Founded by Tym Lewtak, the company maintains a rolling list of preferred-partner resorts and serves clients globally — Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East and Asia — across honeymoon, family, group and corporate Maldives bookings.

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