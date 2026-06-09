Purchase Tax Credits Celebrates Over 5 Years of Experience and More Than $52 Million Funding in U.S. Business Financing Solutions

U.S. based finance company Purchase Tax Credits , known for helping American businesses gain quick access to their capital locked up in receivables and government refunds, has made a landmark announcement about achieving over five years of experience and funding more than $52 million for U.S businesses. The company has been continuously growing its list of financing services, and now has been providing tariff refunds buyouts services for businesses to gain quick access to capital.

Purchase Tax Credits operates using a robust and strategic financial model designed to provide a fast liquidity turnaround for existing U.S. companies. In collaboration with trusted funding partners, the business ensures the provision of quick funding solutions associated with tariffs, tax credits, and receivable accounts. Overall, the primary focus of the company is the provision of solutions aimed at turning potential sources of income into instant liquid cash.

One of the significant fields of growth for the business involves tariffs buyout programs. Specifically, the firm assists customers in securing funds linked to Section 301 tariff buyouts and other trade-related refund programs. Generally, such tariffs usually have long processing times and negatively impact the financial positions of importers and distributors. Through its services, Purchase Tax Credits allows the clients to obtain funds instantly rather than wait for many months and even years until disbursements are made.

Besides the services offered in relation to tariffs, Purchase Tax Credits specializes in other types of buyout programs and solutions including ERC buyouts, factoring, and revenue-based financing services. The latter involves the provision of various categories of financial assistance aimed at helping clients get funds depending on their eligibility for specific programs.

The company’s expanded portfolio of financing options encompasses tariff filing assistance, tariff financing, ERC financing, LIHTC financing, and R&D financing. These services have been formulated to match firms with the most suitable funding options based on claims’ types, funding urgency, and their specific financial situations. The goal of Purchase Tax Credits is to facilitate access to funds for U.S based businesses in an efficient manner without increasing paperwork.

“As our portfolio continues to exceed the $52 million mark in funded projects over the last five years, this highlights the rising need for funding solutions that help firms access funds as soon as possible,” says Avrohom Roberts, Director of Business Development at Purchase Tax Credits. “Businesses do not need to wait for months or even years before accessing money they’ve already earned,” he continues.

Purchase Tax Credits has a compensation structure that is contingent upon deal success. This means that payment is made only after the transaction closes successfully. The reason why this model has been chosen is because it ensures alignment of interests between clients and the firm.

In the last five years, Purchase Tax Credits has been able to form relationships with different financing partners in the United States. Such relationships allow the company to offer its clients more than one choice when it comes to securing financing and ensures that businesses get what is needed according to their requirements. This model can be utilized to serve many businesses, especially the ones impacted by delayed payments, delayed tax credit processes, and receivables.

The need for alternative financing models has become more evident due to delayed payments resulting from government programs, delayed supply chains, and credit crunches. In such a market, Purchase Tax Credits can play the role of an intermediary that brings together businesses and financing sources that are hard to come by through traditional methods of financing.

The company’s management has been able to build a system based on the principles of rapid execution, consistency, and underwriting alignment with different funding partners. Using such a method will allow businesses that meet the criteria to secure money without having to affect their future positions.

Purchase Tax Credits is continuously growing its influence in various industries, such as importing/exporting, manufacturing, construction, research & development, and real estate development. All these different industries have customized financing solutions that suit their own particular cash flow cycle and repayment models.

Having successfully closed over $52 million in funded transactions in a little over 5 years of expertise, Purchase Tax Credits continues to priotize access to liquidity solutions for U.S. based businesses navigating complex financial environments. This will ensure that the company can provide credit financing options to businesses that require alternative sources of finance other than the usual means.

To learn more about Purchase Tax Credit please contact the company directly via the contacts details listed below or visit their website: https://purchasetaxcredits.com.