Microsoft Copilot Studio Now Powered by ZoomInfo’s GTM.AI as the GTM Context Layer

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed a native connector between Microsoft Copilot Studio and GTM.AI , ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. The integration lets mutual customers ground every agent built in Copilot Studio, every Copilot inside Dynamics 365, and Copilot for Sales in ZoomInfo’s verified GTM data, with no middleware between them.

GTM.AI is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents. It exposes ZoomInfo’s GTM Context Graph, the verified data foundation of 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, through the same interface that already powers Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Outreach AI, Claude, and ChatGPT. With the new connector, every surface in the Microsoft Copilot stack inherits that same verified data foundation.

Microsoft Copilot Surfaces Now Grounded in Verified GTM Data

The connector lives inside the Copilot Studio agent builder. A customer adds GTM.AI from the connector catalog, authenticates with ZoomInfo credentials, and from that point any agent, whether prebuilt, custom, or described in natural language, can query the GTM Context Graph. Lookups, enrichment, intent signals, technographics, contact verification, Scoops, and agentic orchestration all become first-class tool calls inside Copilot Studio.

The same connector surfaces in Dynamics 365 Copilot and Copilot for Sales. A seller drafting an Outlook email gets live company context, Scoops, intent signals, and verified contact data inline, not stale CRM data from the last Dataverse sync. Lead qualification, opportunity scoring, deal routing, and pipeline forecasting in Dynamics 365 all run against verified ZoomInfo intelligence through GTM.AI.

The case for that foundation is straightforward. B2B contact data decays at roughly 70% per year, and an autonomous agent acting on stale data produces bad decisions at machine scale: wrong contacts, dead emails, mis-routed deals, and off-target meetings. Verified, continuously refreshed data through a continuously queryable graph is the difference between an agent that builds pipeline and one that erodes trust.

One Context Layer Across the AI Stack

This connector is one of dozens of completed integrations on the same infrastructure. Customers running Microsoft Copilot alongside Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, IBM watsonx Orchestrate, Outreach AI, Gong, LeanData, Glean, Claude, ChatGPT, or Google Workspace get the same verified GTM context everywhere, through GTM.AI. Most Copilot Studio agents expect the customer to bring their own data through Dataverse or a custom connector. With the GTM.AI connector, the data foundation is verified ZoomInfo intelligence by default, with no scraping and no data quality remediation before an agent ships.

Governance stays consistent across every connected surface. Access control, permissioning, AI policy, data lineage, and audit logging apply from ZoomInfo to every agent that consumes its data, including agents built in Microsoft Copilot Studio, and sit alongside Microsoft’s own Purview and Entra controls. Every record returned through GTM.AI carries provenance, freshness, and access-control metadata, so organizations maintain a single governance posture across their entire AI agent footprint.

The native connector between Microsoft Copilot Studio and GTM.AI is generally available to mutual ZoomInfo and Microsoft customers. The same connector surfaces in Dynamics 365 Copilot and Copilot for Sales.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.