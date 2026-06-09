ZoomInfo Selected as a Data Provider for HubSpot’s Breeze Prospecting Agent

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, has confirmed that it has been selected as a data provider for HubSpot’s Breeze Prospecting Agent. The native integration embeds ZoomInfo’s verified intelligence directly into the Breeze workflow, allowing HubSpot users with ZoomInfo accounts to ground every step of agentic prospecting in real-time, continuously refreshed B2B data without leaving the platform.

Go-to-market teams are in the middle of a major shift. What used to be a collection of disconnected tools, including data providers, sequencing platforms, and enrichment vendors, is evolving into unified, AI-powered operating systems that can both identify opportunities and act on them. ZoomInfo has built for that shift over the last fifteen years, combining the most comprehensive verified B2B data foundation in the category with the GTM Context Graph that connects every record, signal, and interaction into a single source of truth.

ZoomInfo data now powers HubSpot’s Breeze Prospecting Agent. Breeze handles the entire prospecting cycle, from identifying the right accounts, to sourcing contacts, to executing outreach. The integration runs on GTM.AI as the headless context layer beneath it. Because the data foundation is a connected graph rather than a list of tables, when Breeze identifies a target account, the agent can pull the right buying committee, the right contact details, the right recent signals, and the right context for personalization in a single workflow.

That foundation spans more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of buying signals, including intent activity, champion movement, funding events, and call transcripts. ZoomInfo verifies that data through a multi-source methodology built over fifteen years, combining proprietary collection technology, machine learning, public-source signal processing, and a contributory network that continually refreshes what the platform knows. Forrester named ZoomInfo a Leader in Intent Data Providers, citing the largest research and development investment of any provider in the space.

One context layer for every agent in the GTM stack. GTM.AI is purpose-built for the agentic era. Through a single set of APIs and a Model Context Protocol server, any AI workflow, whether a partner-built agent like Breeze, an in-house tool, or a general-purpose AI assistant, can ground its reasoning in ZoomInfo’s verified intelligence. The same data that powers HubSpot’s prospecting agent can power a custom RevOps workflow, a forecasting model, or a vertical sales motion, with the same governance, the same entitlements, and the same continuously updated context graph underneath. GTM.AI already powers integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Data quality is what makes this matter. By widely cited industry estimates, roughly 70 percent of B2B contact data decays every year. That decay was a problem in the manual era. In the agentic era it is fatal, because an AI agent acting on stale data does not just produce a bad outcome, it produces bad outcomes at machine speed and scale. Enriched, verified data is what lets an agent move from a list of accounts to the right contact at the right account, what they care about right now, and the message that will land.

For sales and marketing teams using HubSpot’s Breeze Prospecting Agent, the payoff is straightforward. The agent handles the prospecting cycle. ZoomInfo, through GTM.AI, ensures every step is grounded in the most accurate, most complete, and most current B2B intelligence available, so teams can stop hunting for information and start having conversations.

About ZoomInfo

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: GTM), the all-in-one AI GTM platform, enables sales, marketing, and customer success teams to execute their go-to-market strategy with confidence. Powered by the industry’s most comprehensive B2B data, including more than 100 million companies, 500 million contacts, and billions of signals, ZoomInfo delivers the intelligence, automation, and integrations that modern revenue teams need to identify, engage, and convert their best buyers.

GTM.AI is ZoomInfo’s headless GTM context layer. It is the API and Model Context Protocol home for AI agents, powering integrations across Salesforce Agentforce, HubSpot Breeze, Microsoft Copilot, Claude, ChatGPT, and dozens more.

Learn more at zoominfo.com and gtm.ai.