Niteshift Raises $7 Million To Build Cloud Infrastructure For AI Coding Agents

Niteshift has raised $7 million in seed funding to build cloud infrastructure for AI coding agents. The round was led by Greylock partner Jerry Chen and backed by investors including Amplify, Box Group, SV Angel, Reid Hoffman, Datadog co-founders Olivier Pomel and Alexis Lê-Quôc, Braintrust’s Ankur Goyal, and Reflection AI’s Misha Laskin.

The company announced the funding in an official release. Niteshift was founded by Sajid Mehmood and Conor Branagan, two former early Datadog engineers who helped scale the monitoring company during its growth years.

Niteshift Targets Model Lock-In

Niteshift is entering the crowded AI coding market with a focus on infrastructure rather than replacing coding agents such as Claude Code or Codex. Its platform is designed to route work between different models, including GPT, Claude, open source models, and others, depending on each project’s needs.

Mehmood told TechCrunch that companies may not want to depend fully on model makers that are also moving into vertical software markets. He compared the concern to Datadog’s early multicloud customers, including e-commerce companies that did not want to run on Amazon Web Services while Amazon competed with retailers.

The company’s view is that software teams will want coding agents to work across multiple models without being tied to one AI provider. Niteshift says its platform gives coding agents the environments, tools, and feedback loops needed to turn generated code into validated software.

Greylock Backs Agent Infrastructure

Greylock’s Chen said Niteshift gives customers a way to separate agents from the infrastructure they run on. In a LinkedIn post, he said Mehmood and Branagan’s Datadog experience fits the problem of building reliable systems for complex codebases and production environments.

Niteshift charges like a cloud provider, using per-minute usage rates instead of selling tokens. Mehmood said the company is selling software to agents rather than software directly to humans.

AI Coding Market Gets More Crowded

Niteshift will compete with companies and platforms including Cursor, Cognition, Amazon Bedrock, and OpenRouter. Several of those companies already have strong adoption or major funding behind them.

Mehmood said the founding team’s experience operating production systems at scale is part of Niteshift’s advantage. He said teams need infrastructure that can run, test, and verify AI-generated software inside real environments.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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