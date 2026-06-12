ShinyHunters Claims Breach Of Oracle PeopleSoft Servers At More Than 100 Organizations

ShinyHunters has claimed it hacked Oracle PeopleSoft servers at more than 100 organizations, many of them universities, according to a group member who spoke to TechCrunch. The alleged breaches were first reported by BleepingComputer.

Oracle PeopleSoft is enterprise software used to manage payroll, human resources, administration, and other business operations. The claimed breaches involve servers used by more than 100 organizations, with universities making up many of the affected targets.

Claims Involving University Data

A ShinyHunters member told TechCrunch that student, applicant, financial aid, immigration, health, and administrative data had been taken from affected organizations. The hacker also claimed that stolen student records included home addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, and dates of birth.

The same member said most of the targeted schools had already been compromised in earlier, unrelated campaigns. TechCrunch reported that the group’s latest claims center on Oracle PeopleSoft systems used by universities and other organizations.

PeopleSoft Targeted In Mass Intrusion Claims

PeopleSoft is used by large organizations to run internal operations such as payroll, human resources, finance, supply chain management, procurement, and student administration. Oracle’s PeopleSoft documentation describes it as a suite of applications covering human capital management and enterprise resource planning.

ShinyHunters is known for targeting widely used software in attempts to compromise multiple victims at once. In this case, the group claimed it used PeopleSoft access to steal data from a large number of organizations.

Failed Attempt To Target FBI Server

The ShinyHunters member said the group’s original goal was to compromise an FBI PeopleSoft server. The member said the group wanted to post a statement denying that ShinyHunters was behind a wave of swatting attempts flagged by the FBI in an alert last month.

The member said that attempt failed. The source article did not report that the FBI server was compromised.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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