Anthropic Partners With TCS To Expand Claude Adoption Among Enterprises

Anthropic has partnered with Tata Consultancy Services to bring its AI models to more enterprise customers, with TCS creating a dedicated business unit focused on deploying Anthropic’s technology across major industries.

The partnership will give TCS early access to new Anthropic model releases. TCS said it will use that access to build internal expertise and provide Anthropic’s Claude AI assistant to more than 50,000 employees.

TCS Creates Anthropic-Focused Business Unit

TCS and Anthropic said they will develop AI solutions for sectors including financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, and aviation. According to Reuters, the partnership is intended to support enterprise AI scaling across TCS’s client base.

The companies did not limit the work to model deployment. The partnership also extends to several TCS businesses and platforms.

Diligenta, TCS’s U.K.-based life and pensions business, plans to use Claude for customer service and process automation. The business serves more than 22 million customers.

Training And Claude Code Work

TCS iON, the company’s digital learning platform, will offer training and certification programs on Anthropic’s models. TCS also said it would contribute tools to Anthropic’s Claude Code ecosystem.

Those tools include capabilities for claims adjudication and lending advisory. TCS said the work will support clients that need AI systems for regulated and process-heavy operations.

Anthropic Builds Its India Presence

Anthropic has been expanding in India, which it has described as its second-largest market. Over the past year, the company has opened an office in the country, hired for leadership roles, and expanded ties with major IT services firms.

The TCS deal follows other enterprise distribution partnerships in India. Earlier this year, Anthropic announced a collaboration with Infosys, while OpenAI has worked with Infosys and HCLTech on similar enterprise AI deployments.

AI Pressure On Indian IT Services

The deal comes as investors and technology companies continue to assess how AI may affect India’s $315 billion IT services industry. TechCrunch reported that shares of TCS and Infosys have fallen about 34% and 31%, respectively, so far this year.

Frontier AI companies have been working with Indian IT services firms to reach enterprise customers. For companies such as TCS, the partnerships also offer a way to build AI delivery capacity as clients test automation across software, service, and operations work.

Featured image credits: Heute.at

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