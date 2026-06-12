Kualitee Launches Hootie Copilot, an AI-Powered Automation Script Generator Built Directly Into Test Management

Kualitee, an AI-powered test management platform built by quality engineering firm Kualitatem, announced the launch of Hootie Copilot on June 8, 2026, a new AI feature that generates automation scripts directly from validated test cases. The feature entered beta on February 15, 2026, and is available now inside the Kualitee platform at no additional cost to existing subscribers.

In 2024, 55 % of teams were spending at least 20 hours per week on script maintenance alone. The bottleneck is the manual effort required to convert available test cases into executable scripts, a step that consumes significant engineering time without adding test coverage. For larger teams, that overhead compounds quickly, leaving less time for exploratory testing (manual testing that goes beyond predefined scripts) and edge case coverage.

Hootie Copilot AI addresses that step directly. Inside Kualitee, a tester selects a validated test case, chooses a target framework and programming language, and the feature generates a complete automation script. Once generated, scripts can be executed directly within Kualitee, returning results to the same platform where the test case originated. Scripts are stored and labeled within the platform and can be regenerated automatically when the underlying framework changes, reducing manual updates when the underlying technology environment changes. The feature currently supports multiple frameworks and languages, with additional support planned in upcoming releases.

Teams using Hootie Copilot report redirecting that effort toward exploratory testing and coverage expansion. Results vary depending on team size, framework complexity, and existing automation maturity.

Hootie Copilot is the first in a planned series of automation features Kualitee is developing. The current release addresses script generation.

In subsequent releases, Kualitee plans to extend the feature across the full testing lifecycle, covering script generation, execution, and result analysis within a single platform.

Kualitee is also developing self-healing script functionality, where scripts detect changes to application elements (such as buttons, forms, or page components) and update accordingly. For enterprise teams, planned developments include deeper integration with CI/CD pipelines (automated workflows that build, test, and deploy software), allowing Hootie to trigger, monitor, and report on test runs as part of the deployment process. Role-based visibility is also on the roadmap, giving QA managers, developers, and product owners a tailored view of test status, coverage gaps, and release readiness presented in a format accessible to non-technical stakeholders.

“AI that only writes test cases does not fix QA. It just moves the problem. Hootie Copilot is built to carry the workflow from case to script to execution, without requiring teams to stitch the steps together manually. The goal is to remove the friction between writing a test and running it,” said Khurram Javed Mir, Co-founder of Kualitee and Kualitatem.

Script generation is live inside the Executions tab in Kualitee. Teams can create a free account at kualitee.com/signup

About Kualitee

Kualitee is an AI-powered test management platform designed for modern QA teams. It brings test case management, execution tracking, and AI-assisted automation together in a single tool.

Website: Kualitee.com

Mail: support@kualitee.com

About Kualitatem

Kualitatem is a quality engineering services firm founded in 2010. The firm holds TMMi Level 5 and ISO 27001 certifications and has delivered quality services to Fortune 500 clients across banking, fintech, healthcare, enterprise software & more for 15+ years.

Website: Kualitatem.com

Mail: info@kualitatem.com