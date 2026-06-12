Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei Says He Has Only One Direct Report

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has only one direct report at the AI company, according to a new interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang cited by TechCrunch. The structure leaves most of Anthropic’s executive team reporting to Daniela Amodei, the company’s co-founder and president.

Dario Amodei said his only direct report is his chief of staff. Daniela Amodei handles day-to-day operations, while other members of the executive team report to her.

A Split Leadership Structure

The arrangement gives Dario Amodei more time to focus on strategy, company culture, and research direction. In the interview, he described the structure as “incredibly freeing.”

The setup is unusual for a company of Anthropic’s size and profile. The company was founded a little more than five years ago and is currently valued by private market investors at roughly the trillion-dollar mark, according to the source article.

Anthropic is known for developing Claude, its family of AI models. The company has become one of the most closely watched AI firms as demand for AI systems continues to grow across business and consumer use cases.

How It Compares With Other AI Leaders

The source article compared Amodei’s structure with other major technology executives. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman reportedly has around half a dozen direct reports, which is closer to a standard setup for a large technology company.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is described as an outlier in the other direction. He reportedly has many dozens of direct reports.

The contrast shows how differently major AI and technology companies can organize leadership responsibilities. At Anthropic, Dario Amodei’s role appears focused on higher-level direction, while Daniela Amodei manages the operational side of the company.

Focus On Strategy And Research Direction

Managing large teams can take up a major part of a CEO’s schedule. Amodei’s structure reduces that burden by routing most executive management through Daniela Amodei.

That leaves him with fewer direct management duties. According to the source article, the structure allows him to spend more time on strategy, culture, research direction, and long-form writing about the future of AI and society.

Featured image credits: Fortune Brainstorm Tech via Flickr

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