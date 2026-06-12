DELERE Reframes Caviar Skincare With Amazon Launch of Caviar Glow Collection

Caviar has long belonged to the language of luxury beauty, and DELERE is taking that story in a different direction. With its Caviar Glow Collection now available on Amazon , the brand is presenting caviar not only as a premium ingredient, but as “Skin Care Food” — an omega-rich source of care designed to support radiance, firmness and smoother-looking skin in a daily routine.

The launch arrives as anti-aging skincare moves beyond a narrow focus on lines and wrinkles. More consumers are looking at glow, texture, hydration and long-term skin resilience. DELERE’s approach connects that shift with a familiar wellness idea. Many consumers already recognize omega-3 as part of a broader wellness routine; the brand applies a similar logic to skincare by using omega-rich caviar extract in topical formulas.

According to DELERE, caviar extract contains omega components including EPA, DHA and DPA, and can contain up to more omega than tuna, one of the most widely recognized omega-3 sources. For consumers interested in anti-aging care with a clearer ingredient story, that positioning gives the Caviar Glow Collection a clear way in to caviar-based skincare.

Behind the line is DELERE’s Farm to Face model. The brand says it operates its own caviar farm and manages the process from cultivation to ingredient extraction and product development, backed by more than 15 years of aquaculture experience. Its philosophy — “We don’t source caviar. We raise it.” — reflects a tightly controlled supply chain in a category where caviar extract is often purchased externally. According to DELERE, the Caviar Glow Collection is made with caviar harvested from sturgeon raised for more than 15 years and uses caviar omega at different concentrations across the range.

The anti-aging message centers on more than visible wrinkles. DELERE links the Caviar Glow line to inflammaging, a term used to describe chronic, low-grade inflammation that can be associated with collagen breakdown, slower skin renewal and dullness. By placing omega at the core of its formulas, the brand positions Caviar Glow as an ingredient-led option for consumers seeking hydration, radiance, firmness and overall skin texture support as part of a long-term routine.

At the heart of the collection is the Caviar Glow Collagen Wrapping Mask, designed as a 30-minute treatment step for glow and firmness. Formulated with caviar extract, collagen and a peptide complex, the mask contains 5% caviar omega, according to DELERE. The brand says clinical testing certified by Dermatest Germany showed a 402% improvement in glow and a 148.7% improvement in elasticity, framing the mask as a visible-results introduction to the Caviar Glow concept.

For an everyday serum step, the Caviar Glow Retinol Smoothing Serum pairs caviar extract with retinol. It is positioned for consumers who want smoother-looking skin and renewed radiance as part of an anti-aging routine. According to clinical test results cited by DELERE, the formula showed a 232.8% improvement in skin glow and a 118.2% improvement in elasticity, giving the serum a measurable role within the line.

To seal in moisture, the Caviar Glow Dewy Cream offers another way to bring caviar into an anti-aging regimen. The cream contains 15% caviar omega, according to DELERE. The brand says the product delivered a 398% improvement in skin hydration and supported collagen-related skin benefits in clinical testing. Together with other products in the five-piece Glow line, the collection gives Amazon shoppers multiple points of entry, from a targeted mask to a fuller omega-focused routine — especially as they discover the brand through key shopping moments on the platform.

DELERE’s Caviar Glow Collection first arrived on Amazon last November and began to attract attention during the Black Friday season. As Prime Day approaches, the line is gaining fresh visibility among shoppers searching for caviar skincare, omega skincare and glow-focused anti-aging products on Amazon that fit a more ingredient-conscious routine.