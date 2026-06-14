Deezer Launches AI Music Detector For Playlists Across Streaming Platforms

Deezer has launched a free online AI music detector that scans playlists from major streaming platforms to identify AI-generated tracks, as concerns grow over copyright training data and possible streaming fraud.

The tool supports 27 languages and works with users from 20 popular streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, SoundCloud, and YouTube Music. Deezer announced the launch as part of its wider effort to label AI-generated music and limit its role in recommendations.

How The Detector Works

Users can visit Deezer’s AI music detector, select their streaming service, and allow Deezer to access their playlists. The tool then imports the playlists, scans for AI-generated content, notifies users of any findings, and offers an option to share the results.

“Traditional” tagging approaches have been used by some streaming services, but Deezer has taken a stricter approach on its own platform. The company removes AI-generated tracks from recommendations and excludes them from editorial playlists.

Deezer Takes A Stronger Position On AI Music

Deezer CEO Alexis Lanternier said the company has spent the past year and a half detecting and tagging AI-generated music. He said Deezer decided to make the tool available to users across platforms because no other company had followed its lead.

“No other company has followed our lead yet, so we decided to make it possible for everyone to check if their playlists include synthetic music, no matter which streaming platform they use,” Lanternier said in a statement cited by TechCrunch.

Deezer has also begun offering its AI detection technology to rival platforms. In January, the company said it would make its AI detection technology available to the wider music industry.

AI Uploads Continue To Rise

The launch follows Deezer’s disclosure that 44% of all new music uploaded to its platform is AI-generated. The company said it is receiving nearly 75,000 AI-generated tracks daily, which totals more than 2 million each month.

Despite the upload volume, AI-generated music accounts for only 1% to 3% of total streams on Deezer. Around 85% of those streams are flagged as fraudulent and are demonetized by the platform.

Deezer said it is considering further steps, including updates to supplier policies or content removal. Bandcamp banned AI music earlier this year, according to the source article.

Featured image credits: Magnific.com

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