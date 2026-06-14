Meta Previews AI Assistant And Desktop Version For Edits Video App

Meta has previewed new features for Edits, its Instagram video-editing app, including an AI assistant, a desktop version, a Beta tab, and expanded audience insights.

The company showed the upcoming tools on Wednesday at an invite-only creator event in Los Angeles, according to TechCrunch. Edits, which launched last year as a competitor to ByteDance’s CapCut, is currently available as a free app on iOS and Android.

AI Assistant For Creator Insights

The upcoming AI assistant will help creators analyze performance and generate content ideas. It will use Instagram data, including views and video-retention insights, to explain what is working and why.

The assistant will also suggest video ideas based on performance and recommend creating content with trending audio. Meta recently launched a similar AI assistant for creators on Facebook.

YouTube and TikTok already offer creator tools that help with content planning. YouTube Studio has an Inspiration tab that uses AI to generate video ideas, while TikTok offers an AI assistant that can suggest ideas and surface trends.

Desktop Version Coming Soon

Meta is also preparing a desktop version of Edits, which has been mobile-only since launch. The desktop version will give creators more precise control over editing and allow them to work on a larger screen.

Meta said creators will be able to sync workflows between mobile and desktop devices. The planned desktop version will also make Edits more comparable with CapCut, which already has a desktop app.

New Tools Launch Today

Meta is adding a Beta tab to Edits today, giving creators early access to experimental features still in development. The tab will also allow users to give feedback to Meta.

Creators will also get expanded audience insights. These include audience demographic breakdowns and the time of day when viewers are most engaged.

The new metrics add to existing analytics in Edits, including how long viewers watch a video, how many followers a video gains, and where people stop watching. Creators can also search specific topics in the Inspiration feed to find reels and templates connected to a trend or idea.

Edits will also let creators make multiple versions of one piece of content to test performance before publishing. Instagram’s official Edits page describes the app as a tool for creators to plan, edit, and understand video performance from their phones.

Edits Usage Data

Instagram did not share how many people use Edits. The company said content made with the app has a 10% higher save rate and a 2% higher reshare rate than content not made with Edits.

Meta also said more than half of people watching reels on Instagram see Edits-created content every day. The AI assistant is currently being tested with attendees of the creator event, while the desktop version is coming soon.

Featured image credits: Wikimedia Commons

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