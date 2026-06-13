Exotica Charters Highlights Rising Interest in French Polynesia as a Luxury Yacht Destination

Exotica Charters says French Polynesia is drawing more high-end yacht interest as luxury travelers look beyond the Mediterranean and Caribbean for something more remote, private, and distinctive. With iconic lagoons, world-class diving, and charter routes that range from classic Bora Bora cruising to the wilder Tuamotus and Marquesas, the destination is emerging as one of the South Pacific’s most compelling private yacht experiences.

Exotica Charters, operated by DMA Yachting, has expanded its guidance around French Polynesia yacht charters as brokers report rising interest in the destination from clients looking for longer-range, more private luxury charters in the South Pacific. The company says the shift is not only about Bora Bora demand, but about growing awareness that French Polynesia offers several very different charter styles across the same destination.

French Polynesia is not a single-island brief. It is 118 islands scattered across a vast stretch of the Pacific, with some of the clearest water and strongest diving anywhere in the world. Exotica says that scale is exactly what is changing the conversation. Many first-time clients still begin with Bora Bora, but the planning quickly becomes more specific once they understand the difference between a Society Islands yacht charter and a Tuamotus yacht charter , and how different those two experiences can feel on the water.

In the Society Islands, the appeal is the classic French Polynesia image most people already carry in their heads: Tahiti, Moorea, Raiatea, Taha’a, Huahine, and Bora Bora, all close enough together for easy island-hopping, reef-protected lagoons, and a softer luxury rhythm. The Tuamotus are different. Exotica describes them as more remote, more water-led, and more elemental, with atolls such as Rangiroa and Fakarava drawing divers, snorkelers, and repeat South Pacific travelers who care more about reef passes, visibility, and lagoon life than iconic landmarks. Beyond both of those routes, the Marquesas open an even wilder side of the destination, with longer passages, greener volcanic islands, hiking, culture, and a more expedition-style feel.

“People still come in thinking French Polynesia means Bora Bora, and of course, Bora Bora is iconic,” said Nadja Asmus, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “But once the conversation starts, it becomes much more interesting than that. The Society Islands are classic and easy to get to; this is where you get the best balance of water activities and shore activities. The Tuamotus are much more dive-focused; it is a large region of atolls, with not that much above water, but below it is one of the most amazing places you can dive on earth.”

On its current French Polynesia coverage, Exotica highlights higher-end catamarans such as Bundalong and Babac as strong fits for the classic lagoon brief, while pointing to luxury motor-yachts for guests who want more range, diving capability, and a more ambitious itinerary. The company says this matters because French Polynesia is one of those destinations where the wrong yacht type can flatten the trip, while the right one can open it up completely.

“The biggest planning decision is not just which yacht looks best on paper,” said C.J. Coetzee, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “It is which version of French Polynesia fits the group. A high-end catamaran can be perfect in the Society Islands because the lagoons, anchorages, and island spacing really suit that style of charter. If the brief is more remote, more dive-focused, or built around a longer route, then the yacht, the crew profile, and the itinerary all become much more specific. That is where proper charter advice matters.”

That is why Exotica now gives more space to route comparison and planning tools such as Society Islands vs Tuamotus and its growing collection of French Polynesia yacht charter itineraries , which range from a classic 7-day Tahiti-to-Bora Bora route to a 14-day Society Islands and Tuamotus loop. The company says that broader guidance reflects what luxury clients are increasingly asking for: not simply a beautiful yacht in Tahiti, but a clearer sense of which part of French Polynesia they actually want to experience.

Exotica adds that the destination’s charter appeal is also helped by timing. May to October remains the main planning window, and the region’s clean water, strong reef life, and in-season whale encounters give it a different kind of luxury pull from more conventional yacht destinations. For the company, that is the real story behind the rising interest. French Polynesia is no longer being treated only as a honeymoon fantasy. More high-end travelers are beginning to see it for what it really is by yacht: one of the South Pacific’s most varied and private charter destinations.

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About Exotica Charters

Exotica Charters is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on remote, high-end crewed charters in destinations such as French Polynesia, the Galapagos, Indonesia, the Maldives, and other expedition-led cruising grounds. The brand combines broker knowledge, curated yacht selection, and destination-specific planning for clients looking well beyond standard charter routes.