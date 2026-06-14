Maraaz.com Launches Free Currency Converter with Live ECB Rates for 160+ Currencies — No Fees, No Registration, Real-Time Mid-Market FX Data for Traders, Travellers and Businesses Worldwide

London-based fintech platform Maraaz.com launched today, June 13, 2026, with a mission that has been three years in the making: to give millions of travellers, freelancers, and finance professionals access to accurate, real-time exchange rates — completely free. Powered directly by European Central Bank (ECB) data, Maraaz.com delivers professional-grade FX tools to anyone, anywhere, at no cost.

Unlike competitors that charge subscription fees, display intrusive advertising, or rely on inaccurate third-party data, Maraaz.com pulls rates directly from the ECB — one of the world’s most trusted financial institutions — and updates them every hour. No registration. No paywalls. No compromise.

Users can visit the Maraaz.com currency converter to instantly convert between 160+ currencies including major pairs, exotic currencies, precious metals, and cryptocurrencies — all powered by official ECB data, not third-party aggregators.

Key Features

Live Currency Converter: Real-time mid-market rates updated every hour for 160+ currencies — sourced directly from the ECB.

Real-time mid-market rates updated every hour for 160+ currencies — sourced directly from the ECB. Historical FX Charts: 30, 60 and 90-day trend charts for any currency pair, helping users identify the most favourable conversion windows.

30, 60 and 90-day trend charts for any currency pair, helping users identify the most favourable conversion windows. IBAN Calculator: Instantly validate IBAN numbers and retrieve correct formats for 80+ countries — eliminating costly payment errors.

Instantly validate IBAN numbers and retrieve correct formats for 80+ countries — eliminating costly payment errors. SWIFT/BIC Lookup: Find the exact bank codes needed for international wire transfers in seconds.

Find the exact bank codes needed for international wire transfers in seconds. Invoice Generator: Create professional multi-currency invoices at no cost — ideal for freelancers and international businesses.

Create professional multi-currency invoices at no cost — ideal for freelancers and international businesses. Currency Encyclopedia: Comprehensive reference data on currencies from every country worldwide.

For businesses and individuals managing cross-border payments, the Maraaz.com currency tools section consolidates every essential FX utility into a single, free platform — removing the need for multiple paid subscriptions.

“Currency data should not be a luxury. Banks and brokers have long profited from opaque exchange rates and hidden fees, leaving everyday users and small businesses at a disadvantage. After more than three years of development, we built Maraaz.com to change that — giving anyone, anywhere, access to the same accurate, ECB-sourced rates that financial professionals use, at absolutely no cost,” said Mike Gunter, responsible for Maraaz.com.

The platform is fully mobile-responsive and built on a strict privacy-first foundation — no user data is collected, tracked, stored, or sold. Whether converting USD to EUR for an international transfer or researching global currencies via the Maraaz.com currency encyclopedia, users receive instant, accurate results with zero friction.

Maraaz.com is now live and accessible globally at www.maraaz.com.

About Maraaz.com

Maraaz.com is a free online currency converter and financial tools platform offering live ECB-sourced exchange rates for 160+ currencies. The result of over three years of dedicated development, the platform provides a live currency converter, IBAN calculator, SWIFT/BIC lookup, multi-currency invoice generator, historical FX charts, and a comprehensive currency encyclopedia — built for travellers, businesses, freelancers, and finance professionals worldwide, with no fees, no registration, and no compromise on data quality.

Visit www.maraaz.com for more information.