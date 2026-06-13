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Small Florida Fence Firm Achieves Record breaking growth by specializing in Premium Residential & Commercial Projects

ByEthan Lin

Jun 13, 2026

Sentinel Fencing, a Tallahassee-based fence company serving North Florida, has reached $1.2 million in annual sales while operating with just nine employees. The company has achieved this milestone by focusing on premium residential and commercial fencing projects, delivering exceptional quality, and implementing industry-leading estimating and construction practices.

Since its founding, Sentinel Fencing has consistently ranked at the top of Google search results for fence companies in the Tallahassee and North Florida region. This strong digital presence, combined with a reputation for outstanding workmanship, has driven significant organic growth in a competitive market.

“Our success proves that you don’t need a massive team to deliver outstanding results,” said Drake Anderson, Owner of Sentinel Fencing. “We’ve built the company around a relentless focus on quality workmanship, accurate estimating, and efficient project execution.

Every project we install is built to last”

A standout example of Sentinel Fencing’s capabilities is its recent work at Little River Plantation, where the company installed two custom fabricated aluminum gates in partnership with Brian Moon and Moon Metalworks. These high-end, precision-crafted gates showcase Sentinel’s expertise in premium custom installations for upscale residential and plantation-style properties.

Sentinel Fencing specializes in premium materials and custom solutions, including aluminum, wood, vinyl, chain link, and ornamental iron fencing. The company is known for its meticulous attention to detail, transparent project estimating, and on-time completion

— practices that have earned it repeat business and strong referrals from homeowners, property managers, realtors, and general contractors across North Florida.

By combining modern estimating technology with proven construction techniques, Sentinel maintains high industry standards while keeping overhead low, allowing competitive pricing without compromising quality. This efficient model has fueled strong growth amid North Florida’s expanding residential and commercial development.

About Sentinel Fencing Sentinel Fencing is a Tallahassee-based fencing contractor specializing in premium residential and commercial fence installation, custom gates, and repair services. With a small, highly skilled team of nine, the company delivers

industry-leading quality, accurate project estimates, and reliable service throughout North Florida. Sentinel Fencing is committed to completing projects that enhance property value, security, and curb appeal while withstanding Florida’s unique environmental demands. For more information, visit SentinelFencing.com or call 850-510-7645.

Media Contact: Drake Anderson Sentinel Fencing 850-296-7806 Office@Sentinelfencing.com

https://sentinelfencing.com/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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