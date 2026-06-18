Snap Launches $2,195 Specs Smart Glasses With On-Device AI and AR

Snap has introduced its consumer Specs smart glasses at the Augmented World Expo in Long Beach, California, pricing the standalone augmented reality device at $2,195. Preorders open on June 16 with a refundable $200 deposit, while shipping is scheduled to begin this fall in the United States, United Kingdom, and France.

The price places Specs above most Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, which start at about $350, but below Apple’s Vision Pro headset, which starts at $3,499. Snap is initially targeting technology enthusiasts, developers, and studios rather than a broad consumer audience.

Specs Run Without an External Computing Device

Specs place their computing hardware inside the glasses, removing the need for an external battery pack, processing puck, or wired connection. They use two Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and can operate for up to four hours on one charge.

A charging case provides four additional charges, extending total use to about 20 hours. The glasses have a 51-degree field of view and can display 16 million colors through their transparent lenses.

The smaller 47 mm model weighs 132 grams, while the 52 mm version weighs 136 grams. Both are heavier than Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses but considerably lighter than the Apple Vision Pro.

Snap first announced plans for the consumer model in its official Specs announcement. The company later created Specs Inc., a dedicated subsidiary focused on developing and commercializing the glasses.

Contextual AI Answers Questions About Nearby Objects

Specs can display walking directions, stream videos, capture point-of-view footage, browse websites, access email, and connect to productivity applications. Their contextual AI feature lets users look at an object, ask a question, and receive information based on what the glasses detect.

The device also supports multiplayer games through EyeConnect. Two Specs users can begin a shared session by making eye contact with each other.

A recording indicator light turns on when a user captures footage, similar to the privacy system used on Meta’s glasses. Snap said users will be able to control which information is stored, synchronized, or deleted.

Snap Enters a Crowded Smart Glasses Market

Snap last released consumer-facing glasses in 2019, while subsequent versions were limited to developers. The company has spent more than a decade developing the product and plans to use its Lens Studio developer community to expand the available software.

Specs will compete with Meta’s Ray-Ban products and planned AI glasses from Google and other technology companies. Snap said hundreds of thousands of developers already use Lens Studio, while the new device will support development tools including Claude Code, Codex, and Cursor.

Featured image credits: PickPik

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