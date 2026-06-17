LV Exhibit Rentals Takes On Trade Show Waste With Sustainable Exhibit Design

LV Exhibit Rentals, a trade show exhibit provider, has called upon brands across all sectors and industries to be mindful of the rising concern of trade show waste. As industry groups and sustainability organizations warn about increasing landfill waste, they provide a sustainable trade show exhibit design service, built around reusable, modular exhibit systems that help brands make a visual impact on the show floor, with all of the customization and performance they need, but without as much waste as exhibits often generate.

The team has publicly called upon the trade show exhibit industry and its customers to pay serious attention to the major challenge that trade show waste poses. Recent studies report that events generate an average of 2.5 pounds of landfill waste per attendee per day, highlighting the need for further growth and availability of solutions that mitigate the issue.

Although trade shows are one of the most popular environments for face-to-face marketing, the costs of the waste cycle generated by traditional exhibit construction are high. Many custom-built booths are designed, fabricated, shipped, used for only a few days, and then dismantled, cut apart, and sent to landfills. Many of the components, such as printed panels, counters, branded architectural elements, wood structures, and carpeting, can become single-use materials, an inefficient use of the time, labor, and resources required to produce them.

LV Exhibit Rentals is taking a different approach. The company’s sustainable exhibit design is carried out with repeat use, reconfiguration, and long-term lifecycle value in mind. Rather than constructing massive one-off exhibits that are likely to be demolished after each event, their adaptable modular systems maintain a premium, custom-built appearance, allowing for easy reuse in a host of different scenarios and layouts, while minimizing leftover materials disposal needs.

The company aims to help exhibitors move away from the build-and-burn model that is common in the trade show industry, while allowing for strong branding through high-end, fully customized exhibit experiences. With core components that can travel from show to show and be reconfigured for new layouts, campaigns, and event objectives, it can help save not only in waste materials, but it can also help brands avoid the costs of having to pay for new exhibits for each show they visit.

The sustainable exhibit design services include reusable frames, panels, and structures that can be adapted as needs dictate. Clients can customize layouts, graphics, counters, meeting spaces, LED integrations, and other experiential elements, with a modular foundation that allows for additional features to be added with repeat use.

LV Exhibit Rentals also offers smarter graphics solutions that can improve sustainability by reducing printing and disposal costs. These systems can be easily updated with new messaging and campaign content without having to replace printed panels. Their sustainable offerings are further bolstered by operational practices such as energy-efficient workshops and storage facilities, smart logistics workflows, optimized truckloads, and U.S.-based production.

The new services are designed for brands looking for high-quality exhibit solutions that align with both their marketing and environmental responsibility goals. For more information, visit the LV Exhibit Rentals website.

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