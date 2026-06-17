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Shopmentor.io Launches AI-Powered Platform to Help Local Businesses Improve Online Visibility

ByEthan Lin

Jun 17, 2026

Shopmentor.io today announced its public launch following a limited beta, introducing an AI-powered platform that helps local businesses strengthen their online presence, attract more customers, and simplify day-to-day marketing.

Built for businesses with a physical location, including bars and restaurants, dentists, chiropractors, retail stores, etc., Shopmentor.io helps owners maintain accurate business information across the web, automate responses to Google Business Profile reviews, monitor local competitors, and uncover growth opportunities.

“After refining Shopmentor.io in limited beta, we’re excited to share it more widely,” said Yagmur Coker, Co-Founder of Shopmentor.io. “We built it to help local business owners cut through the complexity of marketing, focus on what matters most, and take action with confidence.”

About Shopmentor.io

Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, Shopmentor.io serves local businesses across the United States.

For more information, please refer to the contact details below.

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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