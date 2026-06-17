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StayLyte Expands Hydration and Workforce Readiness Platform Following National Retail Recognition, Set to Showcase Solutions at Natural Disasters Expo USA 2026

ByEthan Lin

Jun 17, 2026

StayLyte, a Texas-based performance wellness company, today announced the continued expansion of its hydration and workforce readiness platform as it accelerates growth across retail, workplace, healthcare, government, emergency response, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Founded in 2023 by supply chain executive and entrepreneur Odera “Oddy” Akachukwu, StayLyte was built around a simple observation: when hydration declines, performance declines. From first responders and healthcare professionals to operators, entrepreneurs, shift workers, and parents, millions of people are asked to make important decisions while battling fatigue, stress, and dehydration.

StayLyte exists to help them stay ready.

The company develops hydration, cognitive performance, and wellness solutions for people operating in demanding environments where focus, endurance, decision-making, and resilience matter. Its growing portfolio includes functional hydration beverages, StayLyte Daily Drops electrolyte concentrate, and LyteShift/Focus™, a next-generation performance pouch platform designed to support focus and convenience throughout the day.

“We are building StayLyte for people who cannot afford to be off their game,” said Odera Akachukwu, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of StayLyte. “Whether someone is restoring power after a storm, responding to an emergency, operating critical infrastructure, leading a business, caring for patients, or raising a family, performance matters. Our mission is to help people stay ready when the work matters most.”

Unlike traditional energy products built around high stimulation, StayLyte’s formulations combine hydration support, balanced electrolytes, low-dose natural caffeine, L-theanine, and functional ingredients designed to promote calm clarity, sustained focus, and hydration-first performance.

Industry momentum continues to build. In 2026, StayLyte was ranked No. 15 among the Top Food & Beverage Brands by RangeMe and Mass Market Retailers, placing the company among emerging brands generating significant engagement from retail buyers across North America. The company is also a certified Disability-Owned Business Enterprise (DOBE), a certified Go Texan brand, and maintains active registration for government procurement opportunities.

As part of its next phase of growth, StayLyte will exhibit at Natural Disasters Expo USA and First Responders Expo USA, taking place October 14–15, 2026, at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The event brings together leaders from FEMA, emergency management agencies, healthcare systems, utilities, public safety organizations, transportation authorities, disaster response teams, public works departments, military support units, and critical infrastructure operators from across the United States.

StayLyte will use the event to introduce its vision for hydration and workforce readiness within emergency response, public safety, healthcare, utilities, transportation, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company believes hydration, cognitive performance, and fatigue management are often overlooked components of operational resilience and disaster preparedness.

“Disaster response, public safety, healthcare, logistics, and infrastructure all depend on people making good decisions under pressure,” Akachukwu said. “The conversation around readiness typically focuses on equipment, technology, and systems. We believe the people behind those systems deserve equal attention.”

Looking ahead, StayLyte plans to expand its presence across retail, workplace wellness, healthcare, public safety, transportation, industrial, and government markets while continuing to develop products that support hydration, focus, endurance, and recovery.

The company’s long-term vision is to become a category leader in hydration, cognitive performance, and workforce readiness for people operating under pressure.

Learn more at:
www.staylyte.com
https://firstrespondersexpo.com/
https://massmarketretailers.com/rangeme-top-brands-food-beverage-5/

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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