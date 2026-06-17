Exclusive Links Vacation Homes Maintains 70% Occupancy Amid Dubai Short-Term Rental Market Slowdown

Exclusive Links Vacation Homes has reported stable occupancy levels of approximately 70% across its portfolio, despite a softer period for Dubai’s short-term rental and vacation homes market.

The current market slowdown has been driven by a combination of the traditional summer low season, reduced international tourism, and cautious travel sentiment linked to broader regional geopolitical tensions. While Dubai remains fully operational, safe, and open to visitors, the hospitality sector has become increasingly competitive, with hotels, resorts, restaurants, and short-term rental operators adjusting pricing and promotional strategies to maintain occupancy.

According to Exclusive Links Vacation Homes, bookings through major platforms such as Airbnb and Booking.com have reduced significantly since the end of February. The wider market for vacation homes in Dubai continues to rely heavily on these platforms, with more than 2,500 holiday home operators collectively managing over 25,000 properties competing for the same guest pool.

Despite these conditions, Exclusive Links Vacation Homes has maintained relatively stable occupancy through proactive pricing, targeted marketing, and a strategic shift towards more direct marketing channels, including Bayut and Property Finder.

“While the market is currently more competitive, our focus remains on maintaining occupancy without compromising pricing integrity, guest quality, or the long-term value of our owners’ properties,” said Neville Den Boestert, Exclusive Links Vacation Homes. “We are seeing gradual signs of recovery, and our strategy is built around adapting quickly to market conditions while protecting our clients’ assets.”

The company noted that 1-bedroom apartments continue to perform relatively well, with demand being driven largely by the local market. Typical guest profiles include residents moving between properties, individuals avoiding long-term lease commitments while the market stabilises, and professionals relocating to Dubai for new employment opportunities.

The 2-bedroom apartment segment has experienced softer demand across the market. In response, Exclusive Links Vacation Homes has launched targeted promotional campaigns through to the end of August, including strategic pricing adjustments and increased property promotion across advertising portals.

Current market pricing across Dubai is averaging approximately 10–20% below normal summer rates, depending on location and property type. However, Exclusive Links Vacation Homes has highlighted the importance of avoiding excessive discounting, noting that heavily reduced rates can attract unsuitable guest profiles and increase the risk of property damage, wear and tear, and operational challenges.

For guests seeking flexible accommodation, short term vacation rentals in Dubai remain an important option, particularly for residents in transition, relocating professionals, and visitors looking for alternatives to long-term lease commitments.

The company remains cautiously optimistic that demand will continue to improve as regional travel sentiment stabilises and Dubai approaches its stronger winter tourism season from September and October onwards.

About Exclusive Links

Founded in 2005, Exclusive Links is a Dubai-based real estate brokerage specialising in residential sales, leasing, and off-plan investments across prime and luxury communities.