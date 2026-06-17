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Cataract Sufferers Can Now See Better as North Alabama’s Laser Eye Center Brings New Lens to Alabama

ByEthan Lin

Jun 17, 2026

A significant milestone in regional eye care has arrived in North Alabama. Laser Eye Center is the first practice in Alabama to offer the TECNIS PureSee intraocular lens. Led by Dr. Danny Lee, a board-certified ophthalmologist, the practice recently began implanting this next-generation premium lens in eligible patients with excellent results.

Cataracts are an age-related condition that can make daily tasks like reading, driving, and cooking more challenging. Standard monofocal lenses restore distance vision, but PureSee lenses allow patients to rediscover a level of visual clarity most only experienced before their cataracts developed.

Dr. Danny Lee said, “I want to provide patients with the most effective and life-changing treatment possible. PureSee is a significant leap forward in doing that.”

PureSee intraocular lenses offer high performance at long and intermediate ranges. Users can experience seamless transitions when watching the road and then glancing down at the dashboard, or perhaps glancing at a computer screen, then out the window. The technology also provides less dependence on glasses. However, glasses may still be needed to clearly see fine print.

PureSee intraocular lenses provide exceptional contrast and clarity in both daylight and low-light conditions. For many patients, the improvement is truly life-changing — making it easier to enjoy moments like sporting events, concerts, shopping trips, or attending religious services. The advanced lens technology can also reduce dependence on glasses in everyday activities, such as when you have to shift focus from the television to a smartphone screen.

With that said, PureSee isn’t for everyone. Patients wanting to know whether they’re eligible candidates should get in contact with Laser Eye Center to determine if this option is right for them.

For more information about Laser Eye Center, use the contact details below:

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

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