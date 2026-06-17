Critter Stop Awards $10,000 in Scholarships to Texan and Oklahoman Students

Critter Stop, a wildlife removal and pest control company, has announced the winners of its Best in the West Scholarship, designed to help students from Texas and Oklahoma pursue higher education.

Wildlife removal and pest control company Critter Stop has selected the winners of its Best in the West Scholarship. The initiative, which had its first edition in 2025, is designed to support bright young minds in the communities the company operates in on their way to higher education. Over several months, Critter Stop received more than 1,000 applications. The scholarship winners are local to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, Austin, Oklahoma City, Bryan-College Station, and Brenham, and will each receive $1,000.

For the second year in a row, Critter Stop has awarded its Best in the West Scholarships to motivated, hardworking students who will be attending higher education institutions this fall. This initiative by the wildlife removal company is part of their wider effort to give back to their communities: “One of the things we say at Critter Stop is that ‘We live local, we give local,” said Critter Stop owner Chisam Reiter, “It is very important for us to give back to the communities we operate in throughout Texas and Oklahoma. We are incredibly grateful for them choosing to trust us, allowing us to serve them, and putting food on our table.” he explained.

Reiter also talked about the importance of this cause in particular: “It really tugs on my heart strings knowing that there are really good, hard-working kids that want to pursue a field that they are passionate about, but the financial burden makes it potentially unattainable,” he said, “With the cost of college continuing to rise, it is more and more difficult for families to make it happen, so we decided to help where we could,” he added, and concluded: “We received so many amazing applications, that it was really tough to narrow it down to ten! We hope our contribution helps alleviate the financial pressure faced by these driven, intelligent students, and that they will build successful careers in their chosen fields.”

The call was open to students in the following cities, where Critter Stop has locations: Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Bryan-College Station, and Brenham in Texas, as well as Oklahoma City in Oklahoma. To apply, the students had to fill out a form, present proof of acceptance or enrollment in a college, university, or trade school, and write a 500 to 1,500-word essay about their career goals, the steps they have taken so far to work toward these goals, and what they plan to do in the future to achieve them. In total, the company received 1,030 applications over the course of five months.

After a careful selection process, Critter Stop decided to award the Best in the West Scholarship to the following students:

Adrian Ual from Austin, Texas, who will be attending Yale University.

Alana Sharp from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, who will be attending Texas A&M University.

Brennen Bert from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, who will be attending the University of Oklahoma.

Briar Kalkhake from Brenham, Texas, who will be attending Texas A&M University.

Briley Lampo from Bryan-College Station, Texas, who will be attending Texas A&M University.

Caleb Landry from Brenham, Texas, who will be attending Blinn College.

Emma Grewing from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, who will be attending Oklahoma State University.

Emma Krebs from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, who will be attending Texas A&M University.

Jackson Otts from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, who will be attending Harding University.

Zachary Metzler from Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, who will be attending North Central Texas College.

With this new round of scholarships, Critter Stop reaffirms its commitment to giving back to its different communities, investing in the futures of new generations of Texans and Oklahomans.

Critter Stop Owner, Chisam Reiter, his wife, Mackenzie, and their two sons, August & Conrad

More About Critter Stop

Founded in 2018, Critter Stop has become one of the most reliable names in pest control and wildlife removal across Texas and Oklahoma. Critter Stop has earned more than 1,400 Google reviews across its locations and an average rating of 4.9 stars. Family-owned and operated, the company provides expert pest control and wildlife services, including termite treatment, mosquito management, rodent exclusion, general pest control, wildlife removal, dead animal removal, and insulation services.

Critter Stop invests heavily in the community, donating 10% of its profits to charities and local fundraisers. Their primary focus is being the #1 supporter of first responders in pest control, but they also support other causes, including helping high school students pursue higher education, awarding $10,000 in scholarships in 2025.

Contact Information:

Critter Stop

Email: help@critterstop.com

Phone: (214) 561-2744

Address: 1610 Hart St Ste 102, Southlake, TX 76092, United States

Website: https://critterstop.com/

1610 Hart St Ste 102

Southlake

Texas

United States

(214) 561-2744

https://critterstop.com/