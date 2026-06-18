Immutifi, Inc. today announced the consumer launch of MarketDebates.com, an AI-powered market debate platform designed to help everyday users and trading teams think through market ideas before making decisions.

MarketDebates.com lets users submit a market question and watch multiple AI agents debate the topic from different perspectives. Instead of receiving a single answer, users can compare competing viewpoints, including bullish arguments, bearish arguments, risk concerns, chart-based market context, missing assumptions, catalysts, and follow-up questions.

The platform supports debates across several market categories, including crypto, stocks, commodities, prediction markets, speculation, and market-pool ideas. Users can choose how many agents join a debate, select favorite agents, adjust response depth, share debate links, and save or export conversations.

“Markets are noisy, and consumers are often left trying to sort through charts, hype, headlines, and one-sided opinions,” said a spokesperson for Immutifi, Inc. “MarketDebates.com gives users a more balanced way to explore an idea by letting AI agents challenge each other before the user makes up their own mind.”

Proprietary Context-Looping Debate Technology

MarketDebates.com is powered by Immutifi’s proprietary context-looping debate technology, which allows AI agents to build on prior arguments, challenge other agents, and refine the conversation as the debate develops.

Rather than producing a single static response, the system is designed to keep relevant context moving through the debate so users can compare stronger competing viewpoints over time. This creates a more dynamic experience where agents can surface risks, question assumptions, respond to counterarguments, and help users think through market ideas from multiple angles.

This context-looping approach is one of the features that makes MarketDebates.com different from standard chatbot tools. The goal is to give users a structured AI debate experience, not just a one-time answer.

AI-Assisted DYOR for a New Market Era

MarketDebates.com is built around the idea that traditional “do your own research” is evolving. Reading charts, scanning headlines, watching social sentiment, comparing narratives, checking catalysts, and weighing risk are still important, but AI can now help users organize and challenge that information faster.

With optional market-context integrations, MarketDebates.com can help AI agents consider chart-driven arguments, event-calendar context, market signals, user-provided theses, and competing narratives as part of the debate. Instead of asking users to rely only on a single chart view, one influencer opinion, or one chatbot answer, MarketDebates.com lets multiple AI agents debate the user’s market question from different angles.

The result is a more modern research workflow: users bring the question, market idea, ticker, asset, or context, and AI agents help pressure-test it before the user forms their own view.

Built for Consumers First

MarketDebates.com is designed to be simple to use. A user can choose a market type, submit a question, and let the agents debate. The platform is focused on educational market research and idea comparison, not financial advice or money management.

Example questions users can debate include:

“Should I be more cautious or more aggressive on Bitcoin over the next 30 days?”

“What are the strongest bull and bear cases for Nvidia right now?”

“Could gold outperform crypto during a risk-off market?”

“What risks should I consider before joining a market-pool idea?”

Business Tools for Trading Teams and Firms

While MarketDebates.com is built to be simple enough for everyday consumers, the platform also includes business subscription options for trading teams, market research groups, creators, and firms that want structured AI debate workflows.

Business users can use MarketDebates.com to pressure-test trade ideas, compare bull and bear cases, review market-pool concepts, challenge assumptions, and create internal debate records before making decisions. Teams can use agent debates to surface overlooked risks, competing narratives, market catalysts, concentration concerns, chart-based arguments, and alternative viewpoints.

For firms, MarketDebates.com can act as an AI debate layer before strategy meetings, research calls, client discussions, or internal market reviews. The goal is not to replace analysts or traders, but to give teams a faster way to organize competing arguments around a market idea.

“Consumers need better ways to sort through market noise, but trading teams face the same problem at higher speed and higher volume,” said a spokesperson for Immutifi, Inc. “MarketDebates.com gives both individuals and firms a way to pressure-test ideas before acting on them.”

MarketDebates.com business subscriptions are available for teams that want higher debate limits, team workflows, and expanded AI debate capacity.

Michael Terpin Joins Immutifi, Inc. as Strategic Advisor

Immutifi, Inc. also announced that Michael Terpin of Transform Ventures has joined the company as a strategic advisor to support strategy around AI, blockchain, digital assets, and market-facing growth.

Terpin, a longtime blockchain entrepreneur and advisor often referred to as “the Godfather of Crypto,” brings decades of experience in digital assets, venture strategy, and blockchain market development.

The announcement of the addition comes as Immutifi expands its AI agent products across consumer and business markets, including MarketDebates.com and its broader WOTA-enabled participation systems.

WOTA-Ready Discount for Early Users

To celebrate the launch of MarketDebates.com and the addition of Michael Terpin as strategic advisor, MarketDebates.com is offering eligible early users a 25% discount for the first three months when they add their public Base chain native WOTA token payout address at signup or after signup , just scan the qrcode on the website with your Base supported wallet to get your Wota receive address..

The WOTA-ready discount is optional. Users may subscribe without adding a payout address. Users who do add an address are reminded to enter only a public receive address and never enter a seed phrase, recovery phrase, or private key.

WOTA rewards are designed for eligible approved contributions, such as public signup sharing, training-data approval, and other approved network participation. A subscription is not required for reward eligibility. Use the code ‘TRYIT’ to get your 1st month of a paid subscription for free.

About MarketDebates.com

MarketDebates.com is an AI agent debate platform from Immutifi, Inc., powered by the P2Pprivate.ai private AI network versus datacenter hosting. The platform helps users explore market ideas by comparing multiple AI-generated perspectives in one debate-style conversation. MarketDebates.com is for educational and research purposes only and does not provide financial, investment, legal, tax, or trading advice.

About Immutifi, Inc.

Immutifi, Inc. is a Wyoming-based technology company building AI agent tools, private AI workflows, and WOTA-enabled participation systems across consumer and business applications.

Media Contact:

Immutifi, Inc.

Kevin Barnes

media@immutifi.com

Website: https://marketdebates.com

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.