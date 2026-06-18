The 2026 FIFA World Cup Is Driving Record Private Jet Charter Demand Across North America; Jettly Positions Its 23,000+ Aircraft Marketplace to Meet It

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is underway. It’s the largest edition of the tournament ever staged, spanning 16 host cities across the United States, Canada, and Mexico simultaneously. The geographic spread is unprecedented. As a result, it creates a lot of travel complexity for the millions who are following the tournament from city to city. Fans, executives, sponsors, and corporate delegations are all moving on tight, match-day schedules. Commercial aviation is under strain. Private aviation is absorbing much of the overflow, and demand is rising fast.

Based on FIFA reports, over 5 million fans are expected to attend the matches in the three host countries. Industry forecasts project private jet charter demand could increase tremendously on key host-city routes during peak match periods.

Commercial aviation can’t absorb this demand cleanly. Major host-city airports face slot controls, congestion, and extended ground delays throughout the tournament period. Travelers who miss a connecting flight may miss a match entirely. For high-net-worth individuals and corporate delegations operating on fixed match-day schedules, that risk is unacceptable. Rerouting to smaller regional airports offers a direct solution. The speed, flexibility, and scheduling control of on-demand private flight make it the natural fit for World Cup travel.

This is the environment that platforms like Jettly are built to operate in. Founded in 2016, Jettly is a digital private jet charter marketplace that provides instant access to more than 23,000 aircraft across 190+ countries. The platform connects travelers directly with vetted operators, delivering instant pricing, transparent costs, and confirmed availability. Travelers don’t have to deal with the long-lead-time requirements of traditional charter brokers.

Jettly’s marketplace spans every cabin category, from turboprops for short regional hops to ultra-long-range heavy jets for intercontinental routes. That range is directly relevant to World Cup travel, where itineraries may require a light jet from Miami to Atlanta one day and a large-cabin aircraft from New York to Vancouver the next. The platform also supports multi-city routing and round-trip bookings in a single search. Users access it via desktop or mobile with no membership fee or prior commitment required.

The company processes more than 55,000 requested flights per month and has facilitated over 1.2 million miles of travel in the past year. Its 98 percent customer satisfaction rate spans both business and leisure travelers, across corporate groups, sports delegations, and private individuals. The operator network is vetted to FAR Part 135 standards.