New Women’s Health Interventional Pain Medicine Book Launched by Oxford University Press and Dr. Anita Gupta

Advancing Women’s Pain Medicine Through New Clinical Reference

Oxford University Press has announced the publication of Interventional Pain Medicine for Women’s Health: Comprehensive Treatment Strategies, a new medical textbook edited by Dr. Anita Gupta that examines evidence-based approaches to the diagnosis and treatment of pain conditions affecting women. The publication brings together physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from multiple specialties to provide current clinical perspectives on pain management across a range of women’s health conditions.

The textbook explores diagnostic frameworks, interventional treatment strategies, and multidisciplinary care models designed to support healthcare professionals caring for patients experiencing acute and chronic pain. The publication also addresses evolving research surrounding biological, hormonal, and psychosocial factors that influence pain experiences among women.

Clinical Perspectives on Conditions Affecting Women

Women experience a variety of pain conditions that may differ in presentation, diagnosis, and treatment response. The textbook examines evidence related to pelvic pain, endometriosis associated pain, migraines, autoimmune disorders, post surgical pain, musculoskeletal disorders, and other conditions commonly encountered in clinical practice.

Each chapter incorporates current scientific literature together with practical clinical considerations intended for physicians, anesthesiologists, pain medicine specialists, gynecologists, primary care providers, advanced practice clinicians, researchers, and interdisciplinary healthcare teams.

The publication also reviews minimally invasive interventional procedures alongside pharmacologic therapies, rehabilitation strategies, behavioral health support, and multidisciplinary models of care that continue to gain attention within pain medicine.

Led by Internationally Recognized Anesthesiologist and Pain Medicine Specialist

The textbook is edited by Dr. Anita Gupta, board certified anesthesiologist, pain medicine physician, pharmacologist, educator, and researcher whose clinical and academic work has focused extensively on pain management, women’s health, patient safety, and public health.

According to Dr. Gupta, increasing awareness of women’s pain conditions remains an important aspect of improving healthcare delivery.

“Women’s pain has historically been under-recognized and under-treated,” said Dr. Anita Gupta. “This book represents an effort to advance evidence based, personalized care for women living with pain.”

The publication reflects contributions from specialists representing multiple disciplines, providing readers with perspectives that integrate research, clinical practice, and emerging therapeutic approaches.

Responding to Continued Discussion Around Healthcare Disparities

The release comes during a period of increased attention to women’s healthcare, including conversations surrounding chronic pain, menopause, reproductive health, opioid alternatives, and healthcare equity.

Research published by medical institutions and professional organizations has highlighted that women may experience delays in diagnosis for certain pain related conditions while also facing differences in pain assessment and treatment. These findings have contributed to continued discussion regarding clinician education, research priorities, and the development of evidence based treatment recommendations.

The textbook examines many of these topics while presenting current research that may assist healthcare professionals in making informed clinical decisions.

Topics Covered Throughout the Publication

The textbook includes chapters examining a wide range of subjects relevant to women’s pain medicine, including:

Biological and hormonal influences on pain perception.

Differences between pain experiences in women and men.

Acute, surgical, and chronic pain management strategies.

Pelvic pain and endometriosis related treatment approaches.

Non opioid and minimally invasive interventional therapies.

Trauma, stress, and their relationship to pain pathways.

Pain management during menopause and reproductive transitions.

Future directions for women centered on pain medicine and research.

Each section is designed to translate scientific evidence into practical clinical applications while encouraging collaboration across medical specialties involved in patient care.

Supporting Clinical Education and Future Research

In addition to serving as a clinical reference, Interventional Pain Medicine for Women’s Health: Comprehensive Treatment Strategies may also support medical education and continuing professional development.

The publication is intended for physicians, residents, fellows, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, pharmacists, researchers, educators, and healthcare professionals seeking current information on women’s pain management.

As healthcare systems continue evaluating approaches to chronic pain management, individualized treatment planning, and multidisciplinary care, resources that consolidate current research may contribute to broader educational initiatives and ongoing clinical discussions.

Healthcare professionals continue to recognize chronic pain as a significant contributor to disability worldwide. Continued research into earlier diagnosis, personalized treatment strategies, and collaborative care models remains an important focus within pain medicine, particularly for conditions that disproportionately affect women.

The textbook is available through Oxford University Press and major booksellers.

Book Information

Title: Interventional Pain Medicine for Women’s Health: Comprehensive Treatment Strategies

Publisher: Oxford University Press

ISBN: 9780197820513

Book Link: Amazon

About Oxford University Press

Oxford University Press is a department of the University of Oxford and a global academic publisher of scholarly, educational, and professional resources serving researchers, educators, clinicians, students, and institutions worldwide. Interventional Pain Medicine for Women’s Health: Comprehensive Treatment Strategies is available through the Oxford University Press book page Additional information about Dr. Anita Gupta is available at Dr. Anita Gupta . Readers can also connect with Dr. Gupta through LinkedIn , Instagram , Facebook , and Linktree . For inquiries, contact me@anitagupta.com .