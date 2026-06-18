Wiles Garage & Body Shop Celebrates More Than Eight Decades of Automotive Expertise and Community Service

Wiles Garage & Body Shop, Inc. is marking more than 80 years of continuous operation, celebrating a milestone that reflects generations of family leadership, automotive craftsmanship, and long-standing service to customers throughout western Maine.

Founded in the mid-1940s by brothers Alfred “Bolo” Wiles and Jake Wiles, the company began its journey in a historic building that had previously served as both a blacksmith and machinist shop. According to company president Kevin Wiles, the structure itself reflected a different era of transportation and skilled trades, with features designed for horse-drawn carriages and agricultural work. Over time, the building became home to a growing automotive business that would remain in the Wiles family for decades.

“Those early generations taught us that hard work, honesty, and standing behind what you do matter,” says Wiles. “The business has changed over the years, but those values have stayed the same.”

Today, Wiles Garage & Body Shop provides a broad range of automotive services, including collision repair, auto body and paint work, transmission service, engine diagnostics, brake repair, suspension work, cooling system repair, vehicle inspections, tire services, and general automotive maintenance. The company serves customers from Norway and surrounding communities through a full-service facility that combines traditional repair knowledge with modern equipment and diagnostic capabilities.

Wiles joined the family business in 1988 following four years of service in the United States Navy. He explains that while he had always enjoyed working with mechanical systems, it was through the family business that he learned every aspect of automotive repair and collision restoration. Over the following decades, he gradually assumed ownership and leadership responsibilities while helping guide the company’s growth.

According to Wiles, one of the most significant milestones came when the business relocated from its original location to a larger facility nearby. The move created opportunities to expand service offerings, invest in additional equipment, and accommodate more complex repair projects.

“The larger building gave us the room to grow,” Wiles explains. “We were able to expand our mechanical capabilities, bring in more equipment, and take on work that simply wasn’t possible before.”

That expansion also strengthened one of the company’s defining characteristics. Wiles notes that the team has maintained a hands-on approach to problem-solving, particularly when replacement components are difficult to source. In many cases, specialized fabrication equipment allows technicians to create or repair metal components when necessary.

“If there is a will, there is a way,” says Wiles. “That’s always been part of our mindset. We look for solutions and do everything we can to help keep vehicles safely on the road.”

Throughout its history, the company has balanced evolving automotive technology with practices passed down through generations. Modern vehicles require advanced diagnostics, computerized systems, and specialized repair procedures, yet Wiles believes the fundamentals of quality workmanship remain unchanged.

“Technology keeps moving forward, and we have to keep learning with it,” he says. “At the same time, the importance of doing the job correctly, treating people fairly, and standing behind your work never goes out of style.”

The milestone also arrives as the business prepares for its next chapter. According to Wiles, his son is expected to assume day-to-day leadership responsibilities beginning in 2027, continuing the family’s involvement into another generation.

For Wiles, that transition represents an opportunity to preserve the principles that have guided the company since its founding while positioning it for the future.

“We’ve been fortunate to serve this community for more than 80 years,” says Wiles. “My hope is that the values my grandfather and father passed down will continue for many years to come. Those lessons about integrity, honesty, and taking care of people are the foundation of everything we’ve built.”

As Wiles Garage & Body Shop celebrates more than eight decades in business, the company views the milestone as both a reflection of its history and a commitment to continuing its service to customers and the community for generations to come.