Chery Auto, EXEED’s Parent Company, Secures China’s First Global “Technical Visa” for Intelligent Driver Assistance Safety

Recently, Chery Auto, EXEED’s Parent Company, officially passed the rigorous UN/ECE R171 Safety Management System (SMS) audit, becoming the first Chinese automaker to obtain RDW certification. This not only signifies that its full-lifecycle management capabilities for the development, testing, mass production, and operation and maintenance of intelligent driver assistance systems have earned authoritative international recognition, but also provides stronger systemic support for EXEED’s continued expansion into global premium markets and its efforts to enhance intelligent driving safety capabilities.

RDW, a subsidiary of the Dutch Ministry of Transport, is an authoritative European Union certification body established in 1949. As an independent non-profit organization, RDW is responsible for European Union type approval (E4 certification), standard formulation, vehicle supervision, and registration management for vehicles and parts. Its certificates are widely recognized across the European Union and ECE member states, serving as a vital gateway for automotive products entering the European market.

As the world’s first unified technical regulation for driver assistance systems, UN/ECE R171 is a mandatory core standard for intelligent driver assistance vehicle access in the European Union market. It covers the full-process compliance requirements of Driver Control Assistance Systems (DCAS) and stands as an authoritative benchmark in the field of global premium automotive intelligent driver assistance safety.

During this certification audit, the special team underwent multiple rounds of internal audits, special management reviews and strict third-party external audits, completing the system establishment and audit clearance in just 6 months. On June 4, Zhao Chongmin, Director of Transportation Service Department of TÜV SÜD Greater China, officially presented the UN/ECE R171 Safety Management System Statement of Conformity to a company representative. This certification is not only an access achievement but also demonstrates that the relevant intelligent driving safety management mechanism has already laid the foundation for continuous operation and iteration in alignment with global regulations.

For EXEED, its parent company integrates diverse industry safety standards, deeply combining core dimensions such as vehicle functional safety, safety of the intended functionality (SOTIF), and AI safety into a unified safety management system. This establishes a standardized, implementable, traceable, and comprehensive safety management mechanism for intelligent driving. This system will further support the compliant development and stable application of its intelligent driver assistance technologies across different markets and vehicle models.

Currently, EXEED is advancing the deployment of relevant technologies across high-frequency user travel scenarios. For example, the EXEED MX is equipped with 24 L2+ intelligent driver assistance functions, covering scenarios such as APA (Automated Parking Assist), intelligent cruise control, blind spot detection, and track reversing. The EXEED ET8, meanwhile, addresses real-world family travel needs in congested parking lots and tight parking spaces through APA and RPA (Remote Parking Assist). Moreover, both the ES and ET models under the brand’s premium new energy sequence, EXLANTIX, have achieved the highest five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP 2025. It is also learned that during the upcoming football tournament, EXEED’s first test vehicles equipped with VPD (Valet Parking Driver) functionality will be sent to the Middle East market for further validation in local road conditions and user scenarios. EXEED is leveraging its global R&D and compliance capabilities to translate technical standards into safety experiences that users can truly perceive.

Looking ahead, EXEED will continue to advance product development and technology deployment in line with global standards. Guided by the quality requirements of a luxury brand, the safety standards of highly regulated markets, and the innovative capacity of cutting-edge technologies, EXEED will ensure that its intelligent driver assistance functions always prioritize reliability and controllability while enhancing convenience, delivering a more reassuring premium mobility experience to global users.