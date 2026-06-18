South of France Luxury Charter Shares Post-Race Insight from Monaco Grand Prix Week as 2027 Planning Begins

With the 2026 Monaco Grand Prix, one of the world’s most exclusive sporting and hospitality events, now concluded, South of France Luxury Charter is already turning to 2027 planning, sharing broker-led insight into how Monaco charters are really structured and why the best yachts and dock positions need to be reserved early.

South of France Luxury Charter, operated by DMA Yachting, is sharing post-race planning insight for Monaco Grand Prix yacht charters after the June 4-7, 2026 race weekend in Monaco has just concluded, where broker Nadja Asmus was onboard receiving clients during one of several Formula 1-related charters the company has arranged. With the Automobile Club de Monaco already pointing toward the next event on June 3-6, 2027, the company says serious planning for the best race-week yachts starts now, not next spring.

The company says the appeal of doing Monaco by yacht is not only the race view. At its best, the yacht becomes the private base for the whole week: a place to host lunches and cocktail parties, step in and out of the Monaco atmosphere without hotel transfers, and stay close to the race, the harbor, and the evening scene. For many clients, that is the real value.

This year’s event also reinforced a more practical point. According to South of France Luxury Charter , Port Hercule was full during race week, with many large yachts anchored outside the port, and the difference between simply being in Monaco and being set up properly for Monaco was significant. Prime docking in Port Hercule is effectively fully booked every year. Some yachts return with permanent dock positions, while others may secure a berth on a year-to-year basis if the client interest is there and the planning starts early enough. Not every yacht in Monaco gives the same experience, and not every yacht in Monaco is a true race-view platform. The company says meaningful Monaco Grand Prix yachts need to be assessed on berth position, permissions, guest setup, and whether the yacht is being used as a private charter, a static hospitality base, or part of a wider Riviera itinerary.

“People often focus first on whether the yacht is physically in Monaco, but that is only one part of the brief,” said Nadja Asmus, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “For some groups, an anchored yacht outside the port can work very well, when the full floating platform and water toys can be used, and privacy is better, but it is a different product from a true trackside berth. For those who are primarily there for the F1 and want the best seats in the house, a dockside berth is the way to go, when you can literally watch the cars fly by from the stern of your yacht. The spots with stern to track are limited, and I therefore encourage clients to inquire as soon as possible to secure their spot.”

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The company adds that 2027 planning is not only about securing a berth. It is also about deciding what the yacht needs to do during race week. Some clients want a private base for a small onboard group. Others need the yacht to function as a hospitality venue for sponsors, guests, or larger entertaining. That is where static charters come in. In a static setup, the yacht stays in place and is used mainly as an event platform rather than as a normal cruising charter. The yacht may still sleep only 10 or 12 guests overnight, but if the berth, port rules, and event permissions allow it, it can host many more people during the day. On some yachts, that means around 30 guests, and on other larger superyachts, it can mean well over 100.

“Static charters change the brief completely,” said Nadja Asmus, Yacht Charter Broker at DMA Yachting. “At that point, the question is no longer only which yacht looks best or has cabins available. The question is whether the berth, the permissions, and the onboard layout actually support the level of hosting the client wants. A huge sundeck with space for everyone and the option to add more crew onboard for service is a major requirement. That is why hospitality charters narrow the shortlist so quickly in Monaco, and why the best options need to be handled early.”

While most clients choose to spend their entire charter in Monaco, some want Monaco to be part of a wider French Riviera yacht charter that may include Antibes, Cannes, Cap Ferrat, or Saint-Tropez before or after the race. In those cases, the company says the planning question becomes not only which yacht is available, but where the charter should really begin, which is why its Antibes vs Cannes guidance has become more relevant for event-led bookings as well.

For South of France Luxury Charter, that is the main takeaway from the 2026 race. Monaco still delivers one of the Mediterranean’s most unusual event weeks, but the best experiences are built well ahead of time and around a much more specific brief than simply “a yacht in Monaco.”

About South of France Luxury Charter

South of France Luxury Charter is a DMA Yachting-operated luxury yacht charter brand focused on high-end crewed yacht charters along the French Riviera and surrounding western Mediterranean routes. The brand combines broker insight, curated yacht selection, and practical route planning for clients chartering around Monaco, Cannes, Antibes, Saint-Tropez, Corsica, and beyond.