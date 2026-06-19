QuantPilot Goes Public With a New Way to Research Markets and Test Strategies Before Live Trading

3Commas has opened QuantPilot registration to all users, introducing a new AI-driven strategy platform for crypto traders who want to research, test, and prepare trading strategies without writing code. The product is now available to everyone after an early access run that brought in more than 5,000 users.

QuantPilot is the latest addition to the 3Commas product lineup, which already includes DCA Bot, GRID Bot, Signal Bot, SmartTrade, TradingView integrations, portfolio analytics, and other trading automation tools. With QuantPilot, 3Commas is moving further into the part of trading that happens before execution: taking an idea, checking the data behind it, testing how it would have behaved in past markets, and improving it before live use.

What QuantPilot Adds to the 3Commas Suite

3Commas has built much of its business around trading automation. Its existing tools allow users to automate trades, manage portfolios, and work across major exchanges from one account. QuantPilot adds a new layer to that setup by focusing on strategy preparation rather than only trade execution.

A user begins with a plain-language idea. QuantPilot then researches markets, builds the setup, tests it against past data, and compares ways to improve it. The point is to give traders a clearer view of whether a strategy deserves more work before they move it toward live trading.

The product connects to several market and research sources through QuantPilot’s World Model. These include CoinMarketCap, DefiLlama, CryptoQuant, CryptoNews API, and Tavily. The setup brings market data, trend signals, and relevant research into the strategy-building process within a single interface.

Once a strategy is ready for review, QuantPilot can test it against historical market conditions. It can also compare variations of the same strategy and show how different settings perform as conditions change. That can include changes to timing, entries, exits, and other parameters that affect performance.

Research and testing can continue in the cloud after a user leaves QuantPilot. Updates are sent through the app and Telegram, so users can follow progress without keeping the workspace open all day.

Live execution is planned through Hyperliquid. Once the integration is available, users will be able to move QuantScript-based strategies into live trading directly from QuantPilot. The integration is expected to support crypto, equities, commodities, and prediction markets from one place.

As part of the rollout, 3Commas is also opening QuantPilot Arena, designed for strategy competitions and special events, where users can build strategies and compare results under shared rules, to the public.

Its first event, Backtesting Season 1, is now live and will run through July 15. The competition ranks participants based on the backtest performance of strategies created with QuantPilot AI.

A limited-time Lifetime VIP Badge is also available. It includes lifetime account benefits, access to Arena events, and entry into a private VIP Telegram group.

About 3Commas

3Commas has been building crypto trading automation software since 2017, with a focus on making advanced trading tools easier to use across major exchanges. Its products cover automated trading, portfolio management, analytics, and trade execution, while its active user community continues to influence how new features are developed. QuantPilot is the company’s latest step in that direction, bringing AI into the earlier stages of strategy work, from market research and testing to optimization and live execution.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.