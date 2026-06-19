Kully Bath Expands Echoes EP Release And Uses Music To Transform Pain Into Purpose

UK based Singer Songwriter Kully Bath has announced the continued rollout of her latest EP, Echoes, marking a new phase in her artistic evolution while expanding her bespoke songwriting services for individuals, brands, and creative projects worldwide.

The release follows a growing body of work that has established Kully as an artist known for emotionally driven storytelling, blending Adult Contemporary, Indie, Pop, and increasingly rap influenced elements into music rooted in personal experiences and human connection.

The Echoes project began its release cycle on 8 May 2026 and represents a continuation of Kully’s commitment to creating music that explores vulnerability, resilience, healing, and self discovery. Through carefully crafted songwriting and authentic narratives, the EP further develops the artistic identity she has cultivated across previous releases.

As independent artists continue to seek meaningful ways to connect with listeners in an increasingly crowded music landscape, Kully’s work focuses on storytelling that reflects real life experiences and emotional truth.

Listeners can stream her catalog and, most importantly, directly support her independent journey by purchasing and downloading her music via her official Bandcamp page: Kully Bath Bandcamp

A Personal Journey That Shaped a Songwriting Career

Behind Kully Bath’s growing catalogue lies a deeply personal story that continues to influence every song she creates.

For many years, Kully was the primary caregiver for her mother, whom she describes as her first best friend. Caring for a parent with complex illnesses brought significant emotional challenges and responsibilities. That chapter ended in 2022 when her mother passed away.

Rather than allowing grief to define her future, Kully channelled those experiences into music.

Themes throughout her catalogue draw from real life experiences of trauma, loss, healing, resilience, and acceptance. What began as a personal journey through heartbreak has evolved into music that aims to provide comfort and understanding for others facing difficult times.

One of the clearest examples is God’s Calling, the debut single from her Rising Tides EP. Written as a tribute to her late mother, the song serves as both a personal remembrance and a message of enduring love.

“Everything I write comes from a place of truth,” said Kully. “My journey as a caregiver and the loss of my mum shaped who I am as a person and as a songwriter. Through music, I have been able to transform pain into purpose. If my songs help someone feel understood, less alone, then that journey continues to have meaning.”

The authenticity of Kully’s storytelling has become a defining characteristic of her music, helping establish a connection with listeners who relate to themes of grief, PTSD, courage, personal growth, and emotional recovery.

Music producer Jonny Amos of The SongLab Studios in Birmingham has worked closely with Kully throughout her artistic development and believes her story resonates far beyond the music itself.

“I love it when an artist has a message that has the potential to connect with a wide audience,” said Amos. “Kully’s story is one of sacrifice, pain, courage and discovery, and her stories and her songs will help others on their journey to find their own peace.”

This personal foundation continues to shape projects such as Echoes and her upcoming Punjabi English fusion release, Tu Goonjhda Rehnda Ae (You Keep Echoing), ensuring that each new chapter remains connected to the experiences that first inspired her to write.

Sync Success Expands International Reach

Recent achievements have helped introduce Kully Bath’s music to new audiences beyond traditional streaming platforms.

Her track, Masterpieces from Broken Pieces (RAP Version), secured in store sync placements across Café Nero locations in Belgium and L’Occitane stores all sites in Sweden, providing international exposure and demonstrating the versatility of her music within commercial environments.

The placements represent a notable milestone for an independent artist and highlight the increasing opportunities available to songwriters whose work resonates across multiple audiences and formats.

As demand for authentic music continues to grow within advertising, retail, television, film, and branded content, sync placements have become an important avenue for artists seeking to expand their reach.

Kully views these opportunities as a natural extension of her songwriting journey and remains interested in pursuing additional sync collaborations in the future.

Her dedication to authentic songwriting and meaningful artistic expression recently earned industry recognition. Kully Bath was honored as the Best Singer Songwriter in the United Kingdom of 2026 by BestofBestReview.com, a respected platform that recognizes excellence across a range of industries. The award highlights her ability to create music that connects with audiences through emotional depth, cultural authenticity, and compelling storytelling.

Creative Evolution Continues with Punjabi English Fusion Release

Looking ahead, Kully will continue her creative evolution with the release of her Punjabi English fusion single, Tu Goonjhda Rehnda Ae (You Keep Echoing), on 11 September 2026.

The track blends multilingual and cultural influences with contemporary songwriting, reflecting her heritage and commitment to authentic storytelling.

Expanding Songwriting Services Beyond Traditional Releases

Alongside her recording projects, Kully Bath has announced an expanded focus on bespoke songwriting services.

The offering is designed for clients seeking original songs for weddings, birthdays, brand campaigns, special occasions, films, and other creative projects.

The service builds on Kully’s experience as a storyteller and songwriter, providing personalized compositions tailored to individual experiences, messages, and milestones.

Kully’s approach emphasizes collaboration and emotional authenticity, helping clients transform memories, stories, and ideas into professionally written original songs.

This expansion reflects a broader vision for her career that extends beyond traditional music releases while remaining rooted in the power of storytelling.

Independent Artist Continues Building Global Momentum

As Echoes continues its release cycle, Kully Bath remains focused on reaching new audiences internationally while pursuing opportunities for podcast interviews, media features, management representation, investors, sync partnerships, and record label collaborations.

Her independent journey reflects the growing role of artists who build careers through direct audience engagement, creative versatility, and consistent artistic development.

With music spanning Adult Contemporary, Indie, Pop, rap influenced storytelling, and upcoming fusion releases, Kully continues to position herself as an artist willing to evolve while remaining true to the values that shaped her work from the beginning.

About Kully Bath

Kully Bath is a UK based singer songwriter creating emotionally rich Adult Contemporary, Indie, and Pop music. Her work is rooted in authentic storytelling, exploring themes of vulnerability, resilience, healing, and personal growth. Her catalogue includes Rising Tides, Chapters of Destiny, and the ongoing release of Echoes. Her track Masterpieces from Broken Pieces (RAP Version) secured in store sync placements with Café Nero in Belgium and L’Occitane in Sweden. Alongside her recording career, Kully offers bespoke songwriting services for weddings, birthdays, brand promotions, films, and special occasions.

Listeners can follow Kully Bath’s musical journey on Instagram , discover her latest videos and performances on YouTube , follow and stream her growing catalog on Spotify . Fans can also connect with her on TikTok , where she shares updates, music, and behind the scenes content.

Those interested in purchasing her music and supporting her independent artistry can visit her Bandcamp page at kullybath.bandcamp.com . For inquiries, contact kullybathmusic@gmail.com.