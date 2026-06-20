Former Sequoia Leader Roelof Botha Joins SpaceX Board After Record IPO

SpaceX has appointed former Sequoia Capital managing partner Roelof Botha to its board of directors, less than a week after completing the largest initial public offering on record. Botha will also serve on the board’s audit committee.

The appointment took effect on June 16 and fills an existing vacancy. Botha will remain a director until SpaceX’s next annual shareholder meeting and until a successor is elected, unless he leaves the role earlier.

Botha Adds Public Company and Audit Experience

SpaceX said Botha brings extensive experience from serving on the boards and audit committees of several public companies. His current board positions include Block, MongoDB, Natera, Unity Software, and technology distributor NTT Data.

Botha joined Sequoia Capital in 2003 and served as a managing member of Sequoia Capital Operations from 2007 until 2025. He stepped down as the firm’s senior steward in November 2025 but remained an adviser and continued representing Sequoia on portfolio company boards.

Before joining Sequoia, Botha held several roles at PayPal between 2000 and 2003, including chief financial officer. He helped lead the payments company through its 2002 public listing and subsequent acquisition by eBay.

Botha has known SpaceX CEO Elon Musk for more than 25 years. Musk hired him to work at PayPal after Botha completed his studies at Stanford University.

Filing Discloses Family Employment at SpaceX

SpaceX’s regulatory filing also disclosed that one of Botha’s family members has worked on the company’s enterprise operations team since January 2025. That person received more than the $120,000 threshold that requires related-party disclosure.

The company said the employee’s compensation was generally comparable with that of colleagues in similar roles. SpaceX also said there were no arrangements or understandings between Botha and another person concerning his selection as a director.

SpaceX Board Expands to Nine Members

Botha’s appointment increases the SpaceX board to nine directors. The group includes Musk, who serves as chairman, SpaceX President and Chief Operating Officer Gwynne Shotwell, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Steve Jurvetson, Luke Nosek, Google executive Donald Harrison, and investor Randy Glein.

Musk retains more than 80% of SpaceX’s voting power following the public listing. The company’s governance documents give him significant control over shareholder votes and changes to the board.

Sequoia first invested in SpaceX in 2019 and reportedly held about 1.5% of the company before its IPO. That position was valued at more than $20 billion following the listing.

Featured image credits: World Economic Forum/Manuel Lope

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